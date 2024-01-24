In Store Supervisor
2024-01-24
Be a part of a revolutionary change
AtPMI, we've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on smoke-free products with the power to improve the lives of a billion smokers worldwide.
With huge change, comes huge opportunity. So, wherever you join us, you'll enjoy the freedom to dream up and deliver better, brighter solutions and the space to move your career forward in endlessly different directions.
About the role
The overarching goal of the In Store Supervisor is to work on the development of fixed exposure and digital screens that contribute to driving the category and differentiate Swedish Match in line with strategic objectives.
The purpose is to, through planning and development of exposure units, facilitate business-driving activities that result in increased sales and profitability for Swedish Match and optimized business for our customers.
Main accountabilities:
• Monitor and compile costs related to fixed exposure (coolers, LCD, hardware), inventory, and distribution. Take corrective actions to ensure adherence to set budgets.
• Evaluate and follow up on activities to improve Return on Investment (ROI) for fixed exposure.
• Plan according to overarching sustainability KPI's.
• Serve as the daily contact for our logistics partners, continuously evaluate and enhance collaboration to operate optimal exposure, cost-effectiveness and improve synergies.
• Inform and educate the sales team, creating guides for the implementation of various hardware tools used by the sales force.
• Lead all aspects of the procurement of coolers and LCD screens, ensuring the right quantity is stocked based on forecasts.
• Contribute to ensuring that Swedish Match has a well-functioning customer/sales support team when it comes to our fixed exposure.
• Develop material specifications for internal and external stakeholders and establish agency briefs. Follow up and ensure that all marketing materials are in line with legal requirements.
Who you are:
• Solid background in FMCG with at least 1 year of relevant commercial experience.
• Excellent proficiency in relevant analysis and management tools.
• Strategic thinker with analytical ability to translate insights into concrete activities.
• Creative mindset with an interest in trends and the ability to anticipate future opportunities and challenges.
• Experience in budgeting and planning.
• Self-driven and proactive.
• Strong communication skills, including presenting to larger groups.
• Excellent collaboration skills.
• Proficiency in English and Swedish is required for this role.
What we offer
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join PMI and you too can:
• Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
• Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
• Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
• Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
• Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to improve the lives of a billion smokers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-15
Philip Morris AB
(org.nr 556123-8089)
Karlavägen 108 (visa karta
)
115 26 STOCKHOLM
Morris AB, Philip Jobbnummer
8416655