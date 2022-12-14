IMS solution support engineer (693290)
About this opportunity!
The BCSD SA COS PDU COS CD&S (Customer Deployment & Support) organisation is looking for a skilled engineer interested in working with global customer support and supporting early deployments of the Converged Core virtual & cloud native IMS products.
We are seeking people with a genuine interest in providing high quality technical support for our global customers. You need to be service minded and always keep the customers' interest in mind. Having the right soft skills is also extremely important when working in this organisation since you will have many different stakeholders to cooperate with.
At the moment we have a position open for IMS Support & Integration engineer.
What you will do
Handle and drive CSR's (Customer Service Requests) from global customers.
Perform troubleshooting in real customer network and lab.
Take part in on-site installation, configuration and testing activities.
Participate in emergency support handling roster
Verify emergency corrections in lab before they are released to customer.
Participate in early product deployment projects such as FOA and DVA.
Have daily dialog and discussions with our interfaces in the Region organisation and the PDU's.
The work requires that you are dedicated, and service minded since the quality of our work has a direct impact on the customer satisfaction and perception of Ericsson as a professional company.
You will bring
Preferably you have a Master of Science / Bachelor's degree in any of the following: Computer Science, Telecommunication, Information Technology or Electrical Engineering
Good understanding and skills with IMS, IMS Signaling, virtualization and Cloud Native technologies (Kubernetes, ECCD, CNIS)
Soft skills that we value are the ability to work in a team, take initiative, and communicate with others. You also need to be self-confident, have a Strong Quality mentality and have a high level of accountability.
High energy level, positive as a person with a can do mentality.
We handle customers all over the world and it is also expected of you that you should be open to travel up to 25% of the time if required.
Since you will work with the Regions and PDU's it is very important that you have strong English skills both written and oral.
What happens once you apply?
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more at https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers.
