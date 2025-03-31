Impact & Assessment Leader
2025-03-31
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
, Malmö
Company Description
At IKEA, our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. We strive to be the leader in sustainable, affordable life at home, inspiring and enabling customers to fulfil their needs and dreams at home.
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people.
Job Description
We are looking for an Impact and Assessment Leader within Sustainability! This job is located in Älmhult and it is required to be located physically in Sweden and work majority of the time in the office.
Together with colleagues from the Impact and Assessment Team and with many other sustainability and business colleagues you will be responsible for supporting the sustainability agenda across Inter IKEA.
The Impact and Assessment Team is responsible for CSRD compliance for sustainability topics, including disclosures, double materiality assessment, impact assessment and implementation support for sustainability related regulations and requirements and due diligence reporting.
Qualifications
There are many things you could bring as our new colleague.
We believe that you have a few years of work experience within the sustainability area, and it would be beneficial if you have experience working with Greenhouse Gas Protocol, Science Based Targets Initiative, Science Based Targets for Nature, TCFD, TNFD etc.
We also see that you are:
Analytical and detail oriented but can also "zoom out" and see the big picture.
Structured and have strong project management skills.
Experienced in working within a global and highly complex environment.
With the ability to work with and through others since this team collaborates with many others within Inter IKEA.
Additional information
Sounds interesting? Then why not apply?
Please submit your application by uploading your CV in Smart Recruiters by 10th April 2025 including your answer to below question:
