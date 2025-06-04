Image Platform Engineer - Core Technologies Imaging
2025-06-04
Do you want to work with the latest technologies and highly skilled colleagues, at a world leading company? Then, take a look at this opportunity! We are now looking for an Image Platform Engineer to join our Core Technologies Imaging team within Research & Development.
Who is your future team?
The Core Technologies Imaging team is responsible for the development of the imaging processing architecture, features and algorithms, as well as for the camera sensor and optics vendor interaction and evaluation for Axis products. We deliver technology platforms on which the product development organization build cameras. The team is also a competence center for the R&D organization in areas of image processing, sensor and optics technologies.
What will you do?
As Image Platform Engineer you will join a highly skilled and experienced team that drives the imaging area within Axis. The team and you will work in projects covering several key areas, e.g. sensors and optics, image processing, imaging related features and algorithms, from early definition to release to the product development organization. The activities result both in HW (ASICs) and SW used in the Axis products. Your focus will be our imaging platform that is the basis of our products imaging features. You will identifying future key imaging techniques, features and algorithms, then implement and verify them. As market leader in network video Axis puts great effort and focus on imaging, and you together with the imaging platform team will make sure our innovation continues and further strengthens our position.
Your main tasks will be to
* Invent, develop and improve imaging features to be implemented in Axis SW platform, taking into consideration future product opportunities, HW possibilities and limitations, API's and the overall HW and SW architectures.
* Develop and improve algorithms for image processing and for the complete camera system, e.g. algorithms to handle noise reduction, exposure, calibration, contrast, colors, artifact management, etc.
* Work closely with key counterparts at Axis to together form the future of Axis imaging, e.g other core technology areas such as analytics, graphics and encoding.
Who are we looking for?
We believe you have a genuine interest in programming, imaging and signal processing and a Master's degree in engineering physics, computer science or electrical engineering. You have preferably focused your studies on programming and image analysis. You're interested in programming and can effortlessly describe problems and solutions in both Python and C/C++.
The role as Image Platform Engineer is collaborative and requires the ability to interact with people inside and outside the organization. You have good communication skills and are fluent in English, both written and verbal. You have a natural strong drive and high level of ambitions, but still, you are humble and easy to interact with.
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Ola N Nilsson at +46 46 272 1800.
