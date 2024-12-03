Identity & Access Management Administrator - Södertälje

The role involves operationally managing the Request for IT Accesses within the scope of Identity and Access Management. A key responsibility is to handle the daily order flow through the ordering system, ensuring that requests for access are processed efficiently and accurately.
Additionally, the role includes overseeing the IT incident flow within the Incident Management Process, ensuring that incidents are properly documented, tracked, and resolved in a timely manner.
Work Setup:
Hybrid work arrangement.
Languages:
Fluent in both Swedish and English.
Preferred Qualifications:
Previous experience working within Identity and Access Management, particularly with provisioning access rights in systems like Active Directory. Familiarity with PowerShell (including running and interpreting scripts), ServiceNow, IIQ, IT Security, and O365 is considered an advantage.

E-post: contact@rasulson.com

