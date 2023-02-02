Hydraulic Designer Warehouse Trucks
Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe AB är ett helägt dotterbolag till Mitsubishi Logisnext som är världens tredje största gaffeltruckstillverkare med en portfölj bestående av sex olika varumärken och produktionsanläggningar i Sverige, Spanien, Finland, Japan, Kina och USA.
Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe AB har ca 300 anställda i Sverige som utvecklar och tillverkar elektriska lagertruckar med modern design, förstklassig ergonomi och senaste teknologi.
Vårt huvudkontor finns i Mölnlycke utanför Göteborg där också produktutveckling och tillverkning sker.
About the role
Do you enjoy being involved in all phases of product development from concept to volume production? Is a medium-sized workplace, where production is next door to design, and where problem solving is part of everyday life, something that captures your interest? If you like to work "hands-on" and take responsibility for your own area of work - we believe that Mitsubishi Logisnext is the company for you!
Our Offer
We offer exciting challenges, with creative and analytical work, in one or several of our project teams. At Logisnext you'll get to work with product development of tomorrow's electric warehouse trucks in the role of hydraulic designer.
We grow a family spirit, believing it is important for individuals to be able to manage their life puzzle. On-site presence in Mölnlycke is the basis for everyone at R&D, since we spend a lot of time with prototypes and testing.
We offer special education if needed, for example all our designers have a forklift driver's license.
We have staff associations for sports, art and photography. We have our own beehives and a gym that is available to everyone in the company.
Your profile
We are looking for someone with great technical interest, a strong engagement and a sense of responsibility that effectively drives you in your own work and contributes to the progress of the projects.
To be successful in the role as hydraulic designer, you need to enjoy collaborating with many colleagues from various functions within the company.
You also need relevant theoretical and practical knowledge in hydraulic design as well as good knowledge in English, both verbal and in writing.
Highly usable competence for the role:
• Experience of hydraulic systems in vehicles, machines or other industrial applications
• Experience in mechanical design
• Experience in 3D CAD modelling and PDM systems
• Experience of electric motors and reduction gear applications
Does this description fit you? We would happily receive your application!
As selection and interviews take place continuously, we would urge you to send in your application as soon as possible.
If you would like further information, please contact:
Josefina Magnusson, Manager Motion & Systems Control, telephone +46 (0)31 984026
Josefina Magnusson, Manager Motion & Systems Control, +46 (0)31 984026
