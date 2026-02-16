HW Systems Engineer
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a HW Systems Engineer on behalf of our client.
Nivå 3 minst 3-7 års erfarenhet
Nivå 4 minst 8-12 års erfarenhet
In your role as HW Systems Engineer, you will have the opportunity to join the development of one of our EW systems to be delivered to an external customer, which is based on Client 's Arexis architecture. You will join a project that is in a very exciting phase, where the first prototypes are being produced, in order to validate the design concepts and provide feedback to the product versions that will enter into formal verification and qualification.
You will be part of one of the teams developing one of the two sub-systems that constitute the EW system. Within this team you will perform systems engineering activities with special focus on HW integration and test of the main unit that controls the EW system, including but not limited to:
• Support with general systems engineering work (requirements update, test cases definition for formal verification and production testing, etc). *Support HW prototype integration and test. *Support HW troubleshooting. *Gather the feedback from the testing to bring it back to the design and requirements. *Support HW verification and qualification.
• Your profile: We are looking for someone who has a strong drive to bring things forward and that is a team player, able to communicate and coordinate with a large number of stakeholders. You are structured but flexible and able to adapt. You are a problem-solving oriented person.
To thrive in this role, you have: *A civil or university engineering degree in electronics, technical physics or related. *Worked 10+ years as a systems engineer in the defense, train, radio-communications, med-tech industries or similar. *Experience in general systems engineering processes, requirements management, etc. *Experience in product development with special focus on HW development. *Experience with HW integration and testing. *You have previous knowledge or experience with RF and microwave. *Good communication and social skills. *Good knowledge of both Swedish and English.
With us you will: *An inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome *An employer where the focus is on a sustainable and safe society *Flexibility in work, with a workplace that is both inspiring and important to the community *Access to networks and role models in the industry *Regular feedback and support to help you achieve your career goals.
The position requires that you undergo and be approved according to the applicable security protection regulations. There may be a requirement for certain nationality.
Work place: Järfälla to start with, but we will be moving our facilities to Solna.
Other Information :
Assignment duration : 2026-04-06 till Öppet
Application Deadline : 2026-03-17
Work Model : On-site
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Professional Galaxy AB (org.nr 559366-0524)
111 20 STOCKHOLM
Bhavana Repal bhavana.repal@progalaxy.se 0723263303
