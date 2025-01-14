Hvdc Valve Project Manager
The opportunity
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables.
As Project Manager within the Valve Department of HVDC you will have an exciting and important position leading a project team and coordinating interfaces within a global organization. Here you will continuously meet new people and exciting challenges. This is a developing role where you will be able to grow and be a key part of delivering our HVDC systems all over the world.
How you 'll make an impact
Managing a project team within the scope of valve department or HVDC systems installed globally.
Handling the aspects of the projects to agreed-upon customer requirements and ensuring that technical, safety, quality and financial targets are met.
Coordinating and motivating the work of a team of electrical, mechanical and test engineers, as well as material supply and production.
Responsible for project implementations ensuring best practices in cost control, resource efficiency, risk management and HSE.
Achieving project deliverables on time and in compliance with contract requirements.
Leading the delivery of HVDC Valves, Valve Cooling System and the Optical Measurement equipment.
Your background:
As a leader you are structured, open-minded and communicative.
Experience in following up on planning-related and financial project tasks.
You are a curious person with the drive to challenge yourself and the organization for continuous development in both short and long term.
You are persistent and well-organized in your way of working.
You enjoy collaboration and the wish to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluent in English is required. Swedish is preferable for collaboration with local stakeholders.
Knowledge of HVDC technology and a degree in engineering is beneficial, but not a strict requirement. Your personal profile is the most important.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
We are looking for a variety of people with the right mindset to join our team.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so don 't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Jannica Leopoldsson, jannica.leopoldsson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, + 46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Senior Talent Acquisition Partner Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund, cajsa.fellerfeldt-eklund@hitachienergy.com
