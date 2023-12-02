HV and Charging Systems Expert
2023-12-02
Description of the assignment
As a HV and Charging Systems Expert, you will have the responsibility to:
• Develop functional and technically feasible concepts for meeting project pre-requisites.
• Help create functional specifications and requirements to develop a system that can provide the best realizable functionality, quality and meet all the regulatory requirements.
• Conduct detailed design reviews with stakeholders.
• Refine the functional description requirements or function realization requirements and allocated them to subsystem.
• Conduct quality assurance reviews like FMEA and Risk Assessments.
• Support in managing system/component suppliers to ensure components with required features and functions deliver per specification and project timing.
• Assist with resolving project and factory fault reports by identifying root causes and corrective actions required.
• Assist with development and designs for the improvement of components, systems, cost, or assembly/manufacturing methods.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
E.g. degrees, years of experience, competencies needed
• You have at least 10 years of experience in HV systems and/or Charging System development, preferably with previous experience working with high power charging and power electronics.
• You've gained proficiency in being able to manage tasks independently and driving issues with a lot of energy.
• You have cultural awareness, especially Asian - European culture. Experienced in working with Chinese teams is highly appreciated. Travels to China and other countries are required for this role.
• You are fluent in English both in writing and in speech.
The assignment includes travel:
