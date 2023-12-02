Real-time 3D Artist
2023-12-02
Description of the assignment
As a Real-time 3D Artist within the Company's Design Visualization "Inhouse "team, you will play an important role in the daily development and review of scenes, images, and videos intended for team and executive reviews. Working collaboratively across the Marketing, Development and VR teams, you will work closely with Designers, Digital Modelers, and project leaders. Our team is based in the design studio in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
Portfolio showing high end images and videos.
Strong knowledge of Unreal Engine & VRED.
High level of knowledge in Vray and 3ds Max.
Post-production skills, including grading, in Photoshop and After Effects.
Great eye for scene creation, material/textures, and composition/light.
Personal attributes
Fluent in spoken and written English.
Excellent team player, resourceful, organized, and mindful of time management.
Very good communication skills.
Positive and open in bringing your energy and talent to a multi-functional team.
Ability to manage stress amid an intensely demanding creative environment.
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
Unreal, VRED, Adobe suite. Vray and 3ds Max beneficial.
