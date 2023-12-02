Process Developer Design program office
2023-12-02
Description of the assignment, Process Developer
Responsible to Lead and drive product development process work ( the company's Design product development process) Document all material and upload on sharepoint and correct drives
Align with Stakeholders Sweden and China
Report to managers
Organize and plan the work.
Task delegation and follow up for process work team members.
Close working relationship with process development team
Communication with stakeholders and management.
Responsible to lead and drive updates needed on controlling systems when it comes to resource planning, reporting, planning and follow up state of the art systems
China travel included
Qualifications and skills required for the role
Extensive automotive product development experience preferably within automotive design environment.
Good Understanding of all processes and tools within Automotive product design. (5- 10 years)
Extensive knowledge of processes interfacing with Automotive product design.
Ability to manage and analyse financial data (forecast, budget and actuals)
Experience working with China is a plus
Change management skills
Personal attributes
Creativity to identify efficiency opportunities.
Group spirit rather than locally minded
High authority and persistency to pursue targets and take decisions.
Ability to foster team spirit.
Ability and confidence to communicate at senior and executive level
People management skills
Driven and goal oriented.
Cultural sensitivity, especially Asian - European culture
Other
The assignment includes travel:
