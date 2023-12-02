Software Developer - Vehicle Controls
Hookkoo AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-12-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hookkoo AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Stockholm
, Tierp
eller i hela Sverige
Description of the assignment
As a Software Developer-Vehicle Controls, working in Vehicle Controls department, you will develop and verify software within the motion control area. The role has a task range from early design, implementation, and function testing both in simulation environments and in vehicles. You will be part of a scrum team that is responsible for software development from early concept phase to industrialization phase.
You use your skills and your passion to expand your technical insights and to build and maintain a network that includes people from many areas in the company. You are curious and want to contribute to develop our technologies. Driven by customer focus you get things done. You are committed to deliver high quality and you have the ability to proceed your work without having all facts at hand before you start. You are flexible and have excellent communication and documentation skills. You have a positive attitude and are a team player. You are experienced with Agile development and familiar with software development best practices.
The Role:
• Develop and verify software according to requirements
• Develop software requirements and architecture
• Design software test cases and perform tests
• Evaluation and problem analysis
• Planning of your activities to meet project milestones
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• Experience in software development in Python/C/C++/Go
• Experience in Docker, Utilize and develop microservice based architecture
• Knowledge of Cloud based application development
• Bachelor or Master of Science (or PhD) in Mechanical, Computer Science, Mechatronics, Control,
Physics or similar Engineering
• Fluent in English (spoken and written)
• Good knowledge of optimal control concepts and automotive domain are meritorious
• Experience from agile way of working, Git, JIRA are meritorious
• Driver license (level B) is meritorious
Personal attributes
Team player Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839)
413 24 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8303170