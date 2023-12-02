SAP Project Manager Integration, CPI platform
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
Your main tasks are:
• Co-ordinate all IT activities and Third party with functional team
• Creating and maintaining project plan with Supplier
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• Expertise in Business and Stakeholder Management
• Responsible for creating and maintaining project plan with Supplier
• Has knowledge of SAP CPI platform
• Experienced in SAP CPI Migration
Personality
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Taking initiative
Formalities
• Assignment period: ASAP - Dec 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Göteborg
• Remote work: 25%
• Competence level: 4
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
