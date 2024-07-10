Husky Guides Winter 2024-2025

LVL in Luppio AB / Resevärdsjobb / Övertorneå
2024-07-10


The right care and lots of love is important for our dogs. Do you love to work outdoors, like to take care of guests and can't you get enough of cuddling dogs?
Then this might be the right job for you! Key duties: Guide dogsledding tours, train the dogs, prepare the tours, clean kennels, brush dogs, feed dogs. And of course, we will teach you everything about dogsledding and our Lappish lifestyle.
Do you want to know more? We are happy to give you a more detailed job description about this position and answer any questions.
Send your application and CV to: kennel-lvl@explorethenorth.se
Read more about us on our website: www.explorethenorth.se
Hope to hear from you soon!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-09
E-post: kennel-lvl@explorethenorth.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
LVL in Luppio AB (org.nr 559002-3288)
Luppio 202 (visa karta)
957 91  ÖVERTORNEÅ

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
8796124

