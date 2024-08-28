Human Resource Data Partner - Gothenburg
2024-08-28
For our client we are looking for a Human Resource Data Partner. The mission is 100% and located in Gothenburg. They want somebody that can start as soon as possible and work until 30 of June 2025.
What you will do:
You will be part of an enthusiastic team that works closely with the business and extended HR community to shape, support and influence the business agenda from a People perspective.
Your role contains of two elements. One is to secure quality and availability of people-related data in all PX processes as well as provide insights and benchmarks as a base for more valuable decisions. You will be working in close collaboration with the business, PX Engineering and Central PX. You will actively secure PX deliverables and processes with a focus on People, Culture and Leadership.
The second part is to work close with the PX data team and drive initiatives and improvements connected to people data and analytics. The client strives constantly to develop and optimize their ways of working, to encourage leaders and PX colleagues to be more data informed, to follow trends and act early.
What you'll bring:
We are looking for you with an eagerness to learn and interest in how data can add value to the area of HR. For this role, you can have some experience and a big interest in data analytics and HR. You are filled with enthusiasm and a genuine desire to make a real impact. You have experience working in various systems that support analytics, and reports, ready to dive into the world of data-based decision-making.
You have good knowledge of Excel and Power BI and the ability to present your data professionally to relevant stakeholders. You know how to work with big data sets, how to secure reliability of data, and able to get meaningful information from different sources while executing analytical tasks. Your ability to communicate effectively, adapt, and provide operational support will be key in this role. You like to solve problems and have no problem to deal with some uncertainty, meaning that you can navigate and move forward even when things are not clear.
Who are you?
You are comfortable collaborating across teams and demonstrate courage and stakeholder management skills. The client highly values it if you not only understand the ever-evolving business landscape but also are curious about its current opportunities from a strategic perspective. Attention to detail and robust analytical skills are key qualities they're looking for. You have a positive approach of solving problems and you are not afraid of digging in and making things done when needed. They also expect you to be a lifetime-learner since the business environment provide endless opportunities to learn and grow professionally.Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market.
