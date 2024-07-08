HR Specialist - Solna (hybrid)
2024-07-08
We are looking for a person who can work as an HR Specialist in an interesting consulting assignment. Do you want to join a dynamic HR Operations team in Sweden as an HR Specialist specializing in operational HR? As an essential team member, you will have a significant impact on important HR functions, managing HR data, and being a key contact for employees and managers. You will also lead HR projects and support strategic initiatives. Please note that this position will be transferred to a different legal entity soon due to organizational changes.
HR Operations serves as the secondary support for HR inquiries and needs within the organization, managing the daily functions of the HR department. Their goal is to simplify processes for the employees by emphasizing teamwork, automating tasks, and enhancing manager expertise in their routines.
If you have a background in Human Resources or related experience, are self-motivated, and excel in a team setting, we welcome you to join our client's team. Advance your HR career by starting with us now! We look forward to having you onboard as soon as possible.
Job duties and responsibilities in HR Operations
Oversee and enhance day-to-day HR procedures:
Handle tasks from start to finish, including aspects like hiring, orientation, salary and perks, payroll, policies, changes in structure, workplace conditions, employee recovery, time tracking, and departure processes.
Provide HR related guidance:
• Ensure that policies, procedures, and templates comply with collective agreements and local laws
• Develop an employee handbook that is suitable and consistent across different countries
• Offer guidance to leaders and employees on HR issues
Enable HR data & Analytics:
• Guarantee top-notch human resources data accuracy
• Deliver human resources data and analysis to the organization for valuable insights
Support HR activities and projects:
• Assist HR consultants at the local level with strategic human resource initiatives
• Aid global HR operations with annual tasks like engagement surveys and performance management procedures
• Provide assistance on HR-related tasks for merger, demerger, acquisition, and outsourcing ventures
In this position, you will primarily use the Zendesk ticket system and the Workday personnel system. The role involves a focus on providing service and handling administrative tasks, and to succeed, you should enjoy working in a fast-paced environment with frequent changes. Initially, you will be responsible for basic tasks and will have the opportunity to take on more responsibility as you progress. You will collaborate closely with a team of six colleagues in HR Operations, as well as work with other HR team members and support functions on a daily basis.
Personal Traits
• Organized (skill in prioritizing tasks effectively)
• Self-reliant
• Perform effectively in stressful situations
• Fast learner
• Collaborative and supportive of team efforts
• It is a plus if you have integrity to question ways of working
Requirements
• An appropriate academic qualification like a degree in Human Resources
• Hands-on experience in various aspects of Human Resources operations (2-3 years)
• Proficient in both Swedish and English languages
• Demonstrated capability in effectively using IT systems
Meritorious
• Skilled in using Excel
• Experience of the HR platform Workday
• Experience of a ticket system
• Previous expirience working in a multinational corporation
• Experience in work environment area
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: 12 Aug 2024
End of the assignment: 31 Dec 2024 (With possible extension or employment)
Deadline: 12 Jul 2024
Remote work: 50%
Location: Solna
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
