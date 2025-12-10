HR Generalist / People Experience Advisor
2025-12-10
Are You Ready to Make It Happen at Mondelz International?
Join our Mission to Lead the Future of Snacking. Make It Matter.
We have an exciting opportunity for a People Advisor in our Stockholm office & plant, supporting key functions of manufacturing and commercial in Sweden & Finland.
The successful candidate will have the great opportunity to partner and interact with colleagues and people managers in our fantastic Marabou chocolate factory as well as in our office, located just beside the plant. The plant and the office are located in Upplands Väsby, near Stockholm. You will also partner closely with Nordic People Team and managers in activating and implementing the people agenda.
You will belong to a team of European People Advisors and collaborate with our Nordic people team to support the business, which is the home to amazing brands such as Marabou, Freia, Philadelphia, O'Boy, Oreo and Ritz.
In this role you are exposed to a business of significant scale, where you will be able to partner with both the people managers and functional leaders, balancing the difference between HR processes for the plant and commercial population.
You will act as a champion for our people processes and activities during the yearly HR cycle such as engagement survey. In addition, you will be coaching our people in using our Self-Service model and HR system (Workday) activities, training coordination, keeping company policies up to date and other people processes. You will be carrying out end-to-end recruitment activities for our Stockholm plant.
Candidate requirements
University Degree or equivalent
Fluent in Swedish and English essential
Experience in a broad generalist HR job in Sweden, skilled in local labour law and employment law practices
We're looking for someone who:
Challenges the Status Quo: Eager to identify opportunities and improve ways of working.
Is a Collaborative Team Player: Thrives when working with colleagues to achieve common goals.
Is Proactive & Curious: A self-starter with a desire to learn and anticipate needs.
Is Service-Minded: Possesses excellent communication skills and a passion for supporting others.
What extra ingredients you can bring:
(Optional) HR experience in a Manufacturing&Supply Chain environment is desirable but not essential.
(Optional) Experience working in a multinational, complex organization is desirable but not essential.
(Optional) Knowledge of Finland employment and labour practices is a plus.
What's on offer:
Competitive compensation package
Hybrid working policy (3 days in the office per week)
A collaborative working environment
Development professional opportunities
More chocolate than you can possibly imagine!
Ready to shape our people agenda? Apply today!
Relocation Support Available?
Country to country Relocation support available through our Global Mobility PoliciesBusiness Unit Summary
Our people make all the difference in our succes
Mondelz International is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation or preference, gender identity, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.
Excited to grow your career?
We value our talented employees, and whenever possible strive to help one of our associates grow professionally before recruiting new talent to our open positions. If you think the open position you see is right for you, we encourage you to apply!
