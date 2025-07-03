HR Department Supervisor
2025-07-03
Now Hiring: Supervisor - Electrical Distribution
Location: Travel required (up to 21-day shifts)
Employment type: Full-time
Reports to: Senior Management
Are you an experienced leader in the electrical distribution field? We are currently seeking a skilled and safety-conscious Supervisor to oversee day-to-day crew operations and contribute to the success of our projects through effective leadership, technical knowledge, and a strong work ethic.
Key Responsibilities:
Supervise crews in the construction, maintenance, and repair of electrical distribution systems.
Review project plans and assist with estimating and scheduling.
Organize crews, tools, and equipment for optimal efficiency.
Ensure that all equipment and tools are available and used safely.
Read and interpret construction drawings, switching plans, and single-line diagrams.
Perform and supervise 25kV rubber glove work and tension stringing tasks.
Mentor and train apprentices and junior staff on safe work practices and tool usage.
Promote a positive, respectful, and safety-oriented work environment.
Travel and stay away from home for up to 21 days when required.
Qualifications:
Valid Journeyman Trade Certificate.
Proven experience with 25kV rubber glove work and tension stringing.
Strong understanding of construction drawings and work procedures.
Physically fit - able to lift equipment over 50 lbs using proper techniques.
Mechanical aptitude and manual dexterity.
Ability to work both independently and in a team.
Reliable, respectful, and trustworthy with a strong work ethic.
Willingness to travel and work on-call as needed.
Demonstrated leadership skills with a commitment to safety and mentorship.
Fluent in English verbal and written
What We Offer:
A key leadership role with opportunities for personal and professional growth.
A team-focused and safety-driven work culture.
Diverse projects and technical challenges to develop your skills.
Ready to lead with us?
Vic Energy AB
https://www.vicenergy.se/jobs/6131642-supervisor/9aed0fa3-5a63-479e-aa25-d7b4e660e957
