HR Coordinator to Skanska Group HQ
2025-05-09
About Skanska
Skanska Group uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. More than 135 years in the making, we're one of the world's largest development and construction companies, with 2024 revenue totaling SEK 177 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and the United States. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our 27,000+ teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.
At our headquarters in Stockholm we set the direction for the company at large and for our local units to thrive. Among other things, we create global policies and strategies, define and follow up on targets, and ensure financial capacity. Working with Skanska means never standing still - and making an impact every single day. Together, we use our unique skillsets to shape the way that people live, work and connect - from homes and commercial properties to infrastructure and transportation. On a personal level, you'll be able to explore what you're passionate about, do more of what you love and maybe even do it somewhere else on the globe. You'll be involved in projects and ideas that enrich your life at work and beyond.
We are now looking for a structured and proactive HR Coordinator to join the Human Resources team at Skanska Group Headquarters in Stockholm. This is a great opportunity for someone early in their HR career who thrives in a dynamic, international environment and is eager to grow within a global organization.
Your Role
As an HR Coordinator, you will play a key role in ensuring smooth HR operations by managing a wide range of administrative tasks and supporting employees throughout the entire HR lifecycle. You will coordinate critical annual HR processes and provide day-to-day support to managers and employees. You'll work closely with the Group HQ HR team, managers and employees at Group HQ, as well as HR colleagues across our Business Units, and contribute to strategic and operational HR initiatives.
Key responsibilities:
* Coordinate and execute annual HR processes such as salary reviews, bonus programs, employee surveys, and learning & development initiatives.
* Support the full employee lifecycle - including recruitment coordination, onboarding, payroll and benefits administration, and offboarding.
* Handle and maintain employee data and prepare reports and analyses to support HR decisions and compliance.
* Respond to employee inquiries regarding policies, procedures, and benefits.
* Ensure HR processes and documentation comply with labor laws and internal policies.
* Identify areas for process improvement and support the continuous development of HR operations.
* Assist in projects related to workplace environment, employee mobility, and broader HR initiatives.
What We're Looking For
We are looking for someone with strong coordination and organizational skills, as well as great attention to detail. You communicate clearly and effectively and enjoy building good relationships across different parts of the organization.
You take ownership of your work, whether managing tasks independently or collaborating with others. Handling sensitive information with integrity and professionalism is something you do with ease.
You thrive in a fast-paced, changing environment and approach your work with a proactive and solution-oriented mindset.
Qualifications:
* Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field.
* 2+ years of experience in HR operations, coordination, or generalist roles.
* Proven experience supporting HR processes and handling the administrative side of the employee lifecycle.
* You are comfortable with digital tools and use Word, Excel and PowerPoint with ease.
* Fluency in both English and Swedish, written and spoken.
Why Join Skanska?
At Skanska Group HQ, you will be part of a collaborative and international team that plays a key role in driving the people agenda across the entire organization. This is a chance to make an impact by contributing to efficient HR operations and great employee experiences in one of the world's leading construction and development companies. We believe in continuous learning, cross-functional collaboration, and supporting our people to grow and thrive.
Ready to contribute to seamless HR operations at Skanska Group HQ? Apply today!
