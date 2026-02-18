HR Consultant - Compensation & Benefits
On behalf of our client, we are seeking an experienced and confident HR Consultant for a one-year consulting assignment starting in May.
In this role, you will have a clear focus on Compensation & Benefits, with responsibility for Comp & Ben as well as pension and insurance matters within the organization. You will play a central role in the compensation and annual salary review process and participate in preparations related to the EU Pay Transparency Directive.
You will work closely with a payroll consultant and manage bonus processes, pay equity analysis, and participate in benchmarking and transparency projects related to compensation. You will be responsible for occupational pension administration, pension transfers, and insurance cases, as well as coordinating pension and benefits administration. The role also includes managing rotation programs and handling work and residence permits, as well as related tax and payroll matters in an international context.
In addition, you will work broadly with HR administration and personnel processes, such as employment contracts and contract updates, work environment initiatives, as well as various compliance checks and system-related improvement projects.
Who are you? We are looking for someone with approximately five years of experience in Compensation & Benefits and broad operational HR, preferably from the professional services industry.
You are structured, self-driven, and possess strong administrative skills. As a person, you are ambitious, engaged, and confident working in a dynamic and high-performing environment.
You have a professional approach and a solution-oriented mindset. With a natural attention to detail and a well-structured way of working, you ensure high-quality delivery and drive your work forward efficiently.
This is a consulting assignment at 80-100% capacity, starting in May and lasting approximately one year.
Application Please apply by clicking the "Ansök nu" button, uploading your CV, and answering a few questions. We do not require a cover letter. We review applications on an ongoing basis and encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via email.
