Housekeeping Attendant
Radisson Arlandia Hotel AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Radisson Arlandia Hotel AB i Stockholm
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
With easy access to the airport using our complimentary ALFA shuttle bus, the Radisson Blu Arlandia Hotel at Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) is minutes from the terminals. After arriving at Arlanda, our guests can lay back and relax just minutes later in one of our 342 soundproof rooms and suites.
The hotel offers free high-speed wireless Internet and complimentary access to a fitness center with sauna and indoor swimming pool, or enjoy hearty meals or a Scandinavian favorite, along with a glass of wine from the extensive wine list at our on-site restaurant. At our modern bar, guests can unwind with a drink coupled with tempting nibbles and light snacks.
Our 24 meeting rooms provide state-of-the-art event facilities for business travelers wishing to host productive meetings close to Arlanda. Rooms can be adapted to any occasion; the largest room provides space for up to 250 delegates.
Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with ten distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,160 hotels in operation and under development in 95+ countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.
People are at the core of our business success and future. Our people are true Moment Makers and together we bring the culture, spirit, environment and opportunities that empower you to be your best, every day, everywhere, every time. Together, we make Every Moment Matter.
We are now looking for a Night Public Area Attendant to join our dynamic team here at Radisson Blu Arlandia Hotel!
We focus on you as a person, your skills, talents, and passion - not only on your resume. Because mindset is what it's all about. And you can grow the rest with us. That's a promise!
The Night Public Area Attendant Role
Knowing that first impressions count, our housekeeping team are obsessed about presentation, having things in the right place and the house being spotlessly clean to deliver an experience that is beyond expectation - creating memorable moments for our guests.
Our Public Area Attendants love keeping up appearances!
You will ensure our standards of cleanliness are high from the moment guests enter our doors, to the moment we bid them farewell
As an integral part of the team, you will work proactively to ensure guest satisfaction and the smooth running of the housekeeping department
As Public Area Attendant, you will join a team that is passionate about delivering incredible service where we believe that anything is possible, whilst having fun in all that we do!
Qualities We Are Looking For In Our Public Area Attendant
Flexibility and a positive, Yes I Can! Attitude
An eye for detail
Is a creative problem-solver
Passionate about creating extraordinary service
Ability to work as part of a team to ensure guest satisfaction
Strong verbal communication skills
Likes having fun at work
Experience in a similar position is beneficial but not essential
What We Offer Our Public Area Attendant
We aim to be as good a place to work as we are to stay. That is why we offer a competitive compensation and benefits package, which includes:
Becoming a part of the #3 Best Employer in the Travel & Leisure industry globally, ranked by Forbes in 2023
Special rates for our team members, and friends and families while travelling and staying in our hotels
We take our "We grow talent, talent grows us" culture belief to heart. With us you will benefit from a wide range of development offers supporting your learning & growth right from your onboarding. This includes an individual development plan and unlimited access to more than +20K learning modules & programs through Radisson Academy
Participate and live Responsible Business every day together with our team members in the hotel and in the local communities where we work on creating shared value, better futures and a better planet for all
A workplace covered by collective agreement
Special prices for employees at our own restaurants
An international workplace with colleagues and guests from all over the world
The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, art'otel, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.
Become part of the world of Moment Makers, we are looking forward to getting to know you! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Part Time Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Radisson Arlandia Hotel AB
(org.nr 556257-4771) Arbetsplats
Radisson Blu Arlandia Hotel, Stockholm-Arlanda - Rooms Jobbnummer
9041991