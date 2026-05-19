Sushi Kiosk Operations Manager
Sankalpa Nordic AB / Kockjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kockjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-19
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We are seeking a Sushi Kiosk Operations Manager to lead daily operations of a sushi retail (take away) kiosk located within a supermarket environment. This is a hands-on operational role in a compact supermarket sushi kiosk environment, combining direct food production with day-to-day operational coordination.
Key responsibilities
Prepare sushi and related food products daily in accordance with quality and hygiene standards
Ensure compliance with food hygiene, food safety, allergen, and labelling requirements
Manage stock ordering, inventory optimization, supplier coordination, staffing and production planning
Support sales with customer interaction and do tasting, monitor sales performance, and reduce waste
Coordinate operational requirements with supermarket/store management
Train staff in operational procedures and hygiene compliance
Required qualifications
Proven experience in food retail, takeaway, kiosk, franchise, or structured hospitality operations
Practical experience or training in sushi preparation
Experience with inventory planning, purchasing, and operational forecasting
Digital skills, including business software / ordering / inventory systems
English communication skills
Preferred qualifications
Experience operating in supermarket food concession or franchise environment
HACCP / food hygiene training
Formal education in management, business, engineering, food technology, or equivalent relevant experience
Basic Swedish language skills to read labels, delivery notes and interact with customer Så ansöker du Jobbnummer
9917630