Housekeeper (sommerjobb)

Help create a spotless experience for every guest.Quality Hotel The Weaver is looking for dedicated Housekeeping Service Crew members who take pride in cleanliness and guest comfort. At this hotel, every detail matters - from fresh linens to tidy corridors. The team is passionate, professional, and committed to making guests feel truly at home.

Location:

Mölndal (close to Gothenburg)

Who we are looking for:

Housekeeping Service Crew - Part-Time, Seasonal

Responsibilities:

• clean guest rooms, bathrooms, and public spaces;

• maintain a high standard of hygiene and presentation throughout the hotel;

• work in varying shifts including evenings and weekends;

• ensure guests have a comfortable and welcoming stay.

Requirements:

• basic understanding of Swedish and English (able to follow simple instructions);

• attention to detail and high standards of cleanliness;

• ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment;

• previous hotel experience is a plus.

Your profile:

• you enjoy working in a team and helping guests feel at home;

• you like keeping all hotel areas clean and organized - rooms, corridors, storage, and public areas.

What the employer offers:

• part-time seasonal position (50%);

• temporary contract with flexible start date;

• shifts may include mornings, evenings, and weekends;

• staff discounts, subsidized meals, and work clothes/uniform provided;

• covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

Important:

This position is part of an AMIF-funded project that supports the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Timlön - Fixed salary

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

9350637

