Housekeeper (sommerjobb)
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Städarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla städarjobb i Göteborg
2025-05-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Göteborg
, Skara
, Strömstad
, Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Help create a spotless experience for every guest.Quality Hotel The Weaver is looking for dedicated Housekeeping Service Crew members who take pride in cleanliness and guest comfort. At this hotel, every detail matters - from fresh linens to tidy corridors. The team is passionate, professional, and committed to making guests feel truly at home.
Location:
Mölndal (close to Gothenburg)
Who we are looking for:
Housekeeping Service Crew - Part-Time, Seasonal
Responsibilities:
• clean guest rooms, bathrooms, and public spaces;
• maintain a high standard of hygiene and presentation throughout the hotel;
• work in varying shifts including evenings and weekends;
• ensure guests have a comfortable and welcoming stay.
Requirements:
• basic understanding of Swedish and English (able to follow simple instructions);
• attention to detail and high standards of cleanliness;
• ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment;
• previous hotel experience is a plus.
Your profile:
• you enjoy working in a team and helping guests feel at home;
• you like keeping all hotel areas clean and organized - rooms, corridors, storage, and public areas.
What the employer offers:
• part-time seasonal position (50%);
• temporary contract with flexible start date;
• shifts may include mornings, evenings, and weekends;
• staff discounts, subsidized meals, and work clothes/uniform provided;
• covered by a collective bargaining agreement.
Important:
This position is part of an AMIF-funded project that supports the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
, https://professionalcenter.se/ Jobbnummer
9350637