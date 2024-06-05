Home Based in Sweden - Personalized Internet Assessor
We're searching for individuals who are passionate about social media and regular users of Gmail. This remote position requires ownership and daily use of a smartphone and familiarity with various social media platforms and Google products. Your reliability, adaptability, and adherence to guidelines are key.
In this role you will have the opportunity to contribute to safer internet browsing by reviewing and filtering potentially sensitive and adult material.
Through this work you will be making a valuable contribution by expressing your opinion on the quality and content of what is currently out there on the web and protecting users from viewing unsuitable material.
This role offers the freedom to work remotely, allowing you to set your hours based on task availability.
The estimated hourly earnings for this role are 18 USD. Payment is based on completed tasks, with potential for higher earnings based on productivity. Selected candidates will be required to complete a minimum of 10 hours of work per week (task availability dependent).
Requirements
Proficiency in both written and verbal English & Swedish
Residency in Sweden for the past 5 consecutive years
Ownership and regular use of a smartphone (Android V4.2 or higher or iPhone running iOS version 14.0 or higher) and a desktop/laptop with internet connection at your expense.
Gmail as your primary email account
Familiarity with current and historical business, media, sport, news, social media and cultural affairs in your country of residency.
Experience in navigating web browsers and smartphone apps for content interaction.
Understanding of various social media environments, including memes, virality, and trends
Successful applicants will undergo a standard recruitment process, including a Swedish language test and an open book assessment. The role involves occasional quality assurance checks and offers long-term employment opportunities.
Why join the TELUS International AI Community?
Earn extra income
Access to our community wellbeing initiative
Remote work & Location Independence
Flexible Hours to work around home life
Better Work-Life Balance
Be a part of an amazing online community
Important Reminder:
Please make sure that your device location is set up properly when creating an account on our website so we can validate your country of residence. In case you have a VPN turned on, please turn it off and refresh the page just so we can validate your IP & render a personalized experience.
Every candidate needs to complete the ID verification step to participate in the project.
"All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status."
