HIL Development Engineer
2024-02-19
We are looking for a HIL Development Engineer to join our team at ALTEN Gothenburg. Do you have experience of HIL development on component level, system level as well as corresponding tool chain infrastructure? Then you might be who we are looking for! You will be a part of a skilled R&D team located on our clients site.
Your tasks will include:
Creating technical specifications
Be involved in the procurement process of required equipment
Build up assemble and configure the test environment until it is operational
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, we are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
YOUR PROFILE
We think you might have the following background:
University Degree (B.Sc., M.Sc. or Ph.D.) in relevant field
Experience of MIL, SIL, HIL development and testing.
Knowledge in Matlab/Simulink, Python or CAPL scripting or C/C++ developing.
Practical experience of working with Continuous Integration (CI/CD)
Experience of tools from either dSpace, Vector
Knowledge in vehicle communication such as CAN, LIN, Flexray, Ethernet
Experience in Linux, Docker, Windows automaton is meritorious
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
