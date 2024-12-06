Head of Strategic Communication
Volvo Business Services AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
The Strategic Communication department has our employees as the number one stakeholder group. The team consists of communication and content production specialists as well as expertise in Media Relations. You work closely with colleagues within Global Channels and Brand Experience team but also with team members from Marketing who 's main responsibility is to position the Volvo Trucks towards external stakeholders.
The Head of Strategic Communication reports to the Senior Vice President Strategy, Brand & Communication and is part of the Strategy, Brand & Communication management team together with Global Channels and Brand Experience, Strategy and Business Intelligence.
Main activities and responsibilities:
* To lead and inspire a talented team of communication professionals, fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment.
* Be the driving force behind the development and execution of a compelling narrative that effectively communicates the Volvo Trucks strategy, mission, and values.
* Develop and implement internal communication strategies that enhance employee engagement, motivation, and understanding of organizational objectives.
* Develop and set the CEO communication across platforms both internally as well externally
* Work closely with the executive leadership to articulate and communicate Volvo Trucks strategic vision through internal communication and events such as e.g., our Leadership Summit.
* Create and manage internal communication channels, to ensure consistent and transparent messaging throughout the organization.
* Be a centre of excellence within internal communication in the Volvo Trucks.
* Provide guidance, mentorship, and support to team members with a human centric approach, ensuring the department's goals are met
As the Head of Strategic Communication, you will also play a central role in championing communicative leadership within Volvo Trucks. This involves leading the charge in fostering a culture of open communication, active listening, and collaboration. By integrating communicative leadership principles, you will contribute to building a workplace environment that empowers leaders and drives overall organizational success.
Key competences:
* Proven experience in a leadership role within a communication department, with focus on both internal and strategic communication/PR, or related field.
* Ability to think strategically and demonstrated success in developing and implementing effective communication strategies aligned with organizational goals.
* Experience in translating complex strategies into clear and compelling communication messages.
* Strong leadership and team management skills, with a track record of motivating and developing high-performing teams.
* Ability to collaborate with diverse stakeholders and build strong relationships.
* Comfortable working in a fast-paced global environment and adapting to changing priorities.
* A bachelor 's degree in a relevant field and fluent in English
If you are a strategic thinker, an effective communicator, and a human centric leader, we invite you to apply for the position of Head of Strategic Communication. Join us in shaping the narrative and fostering a culture of communication excellence within Volvo Trucks.
The position is located in Gothenburg.
Are you curious and have some questions? Call me!
Martin Stenholm, SVP Strategy, Brand & Communication, Phone no +46 76 5537421
Last application day: January 7, 2025.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
• Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "16219-43029356". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Angelica Sandström +46 739024392 Jobbnummer
9049822