Head of R&D Energy Storage & Systems Engineering
2026-01-21
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we create the technology that keeps the world moving. Our solutions support businesses across Europe every day, combining automation, connectivity and productivity to make operations safer, smarter and more efficient.
We firmly believe in setting ideas in motion. With a strong foundation in place, we are now investing more than ever in research and development to accelerate our leadership. We are a global organisation with strong local R&D centres, working together as one team, ONE R&D. By combining local expertise with shared platforms and a common direction, we are strengthening our European R&D organisation to shape the next generation of material handling solutions. MOVE the future with us.
The Position
Toyota Material Handling Europe is setting the pace in electrified, connected and sustainable power solutions for material handling. As Head of R&D Energy Storage & Systems Engineering, join the R&D management team and report directly to the SVP R&D. You lead the architecture and deployment of advanced energy-storage platforms and ensure our R&D people and technology strategies move in sync. Your scope spans energy storage, battery systems, power and energy management, connectivity and analytics. You grow a European capability that enables next-generation industrial mobility. The role may require occasional travel, primarily within Europe.
Your Responsibilities
* Own and lead the R&D strategy for energy systems and electrification, aligned with business and product roadmaps.
* Architect high-performing battery and energy-storage platforms including safety, lifecycle, charging, sustainability and digital capabilities.
* Drive research-to-product transitions by working hands-on with cross-functional engineering teams across Europe.
* Collaborate with Toyota Industries Corporation global teams to align design choices, standards and deployment of new technologies.
* Build and scale a multi-disciplinary Energy Systems engineering organisation through strong recruitment, development and succession planning.
* Foster a culture that blends rigorous engineering, rapid learning and excellence in execution.
* Strengthen collaboration between R&D Directors and their engineering audiences by enabling clear communication, engagement and capability growth.
* Ensure systems architecture, standards, cybersecurity and connectivity requirements meet global expectations for performance and reliability.
* Manage resources and investments effectively to protect delivery and maximise lifecycle value of new energy technologies.
* Promote innovation culture by securing intellectual property and supporting idea-to-value processes.
Your Profile
* +8 years' experience in energy-storage systems, battery technology, power electronics or electrification technologies.
* Leadership track record guiding multi-disciplinary engineering teams within R&D or advanced product development environments.
* Strong systems-engineering mindset with ability to integrate mechanical, electrical, software and digital functions.
* Skilled in collaborating with internal and external partners to bring new technologies to market.
* Strong analytical and problem-solving skills paired with clear and confident communication.
* Able to think strategically while staying close to the work and driving innovation forward.
* University Degree in Electrical, Mechanical or Computer Engineering (Master's preferred).
Our Offer
In a rapidly evolving high-tech industry, Toyota Material Handling Europe stands as a stable, global, and influential player. We offer a dynamic, diverse, and welcoming local work environment, always within an international context. This position is based in our R&D Department at our European Headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden, with the option to work remotely two days a week. Additionally, we provide an attractive benefits package, including a yearly bonus.
Most importantly, we have exceptional people like you onboard who continuously learn, improve, and collaborate to deliver excellence in everything we do. As you help move us forward, we look forward to supporting your remarkable career growth.
Toyota Material Handling Europe is committed to helping you balance your professional and personal life, offering not only excellent compensation but also flexible work arrangements. We foster personal and professional growth by providing opportunities to learn new, in-demand skills and participate in impactful projects shaping the future of our industry.
Our inclusive culture encourages open collaboration and continuous learning, ensuring every employee feels valued, heard, and inspired. With a focus on your career development, you'll find opportunities for advancement as we grow together, creating a workplace where you can thrive both personally and professionally.
Time for you to make a MOVE!
Your Application
Send your application, CV, and Cover letter in English, no later than February 11th, 2026. We screen continuously, so do not miss out and send in your application today!
For more information about this position please contact Recruitment Specialist Victoria Östryd Söderlind; Victoria.OstrydSoderlind@toyota-industries.eu
