Head of Product - Quarry and Mining
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2024-10-22
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Who are we?
Volvo Autonomous Solutions (VAS) is the business area within Volvo Group that accelerates the development, commercialization, and sales of autonomous solutions. The vision for Volvo Group is to be the most desired and successful transport and infrastructure solution provider in the world. We don't sell trucks and machines: we operate the solutions through the full life cycle to maximize the improvements achievable through autonomy.
That goes hand in hand with our long-term ambitions: 100% Safe, 100% Fossil free and 100% more productive. The automation of our vehicles is seen as a natural step towards reaching that goal. Joining the Volvo Group means contributing to a large global company that is transforming itself towards these ambitions. We are committed to diversity and inclusion, fostering a team culture where differences are seen as a stepping-stone to better results.
This is the role
At Volvo Autonomous Solutions, we develop autonomous transport solutions for three segments - quarries & mining, ports & logistic centers, and Hub 2 Hub on highway transportation.
The product organization of V.A.S. collaborates closely with the technology and commercial teams. The technology group develops our virtual driver system for the Quarry & Mining segment, while the commercial team manages customer interactions and executes the autonomous transport system.
The product organization is responsible for creating the autonomous transport system, integrating the virtual driver with our vehicles, and overseeing system verification and validation. They also ensure the necessary infrastructure is in place and support the operations of installed autonomous solutions, working closely with commercial teams.
We expect the Head of Product Quarry and Mining to take ownership of the product and define the autonomous transport system for the segment. This role requires collaboration with other Volvo Group functions, as we source our vehicles internally.
In this position, you will develop and implement a product strategy for the Q&M segment, aligning with company objectives. This includes creating product roadmaps and prioritizing features based on market research and customer feedback. You will lead a team of Project and Product Managers to ensure alignment with segment goals.
We do consider this role as a critical and senior management position, reporting to the Chief Product Officer for Volvo Autonomous Solutions.
Location is Gothenburg, Sweden.
This is you
You have proven leadership experience and a solid background in product development within the automotive or related industry. You have successfully led product teams, built roadmaps, and driven revenue growth. This role requires expertise in product lifecycle management, from ideation to launch and ongoing optimization. Strong project and program management skills are essential, along with the ability to manage multiple initiatives simultaneously. An entrepreneurial mindset and a passion for delivering innovative and reliable solutions are also desired.
As an inspiring leader, you develop and support your team, enabling business growth and scaling. You manage various stakeholders, both internally and externally, so strong relationship management skills are crucial. You are fluent in English, with clear and concise communication skills. A university degree in engineering and/or business, along with a passion for lifelong learning, is essential. Relevant industry experience is a valuable asset.
What is our offer to you?
We can promise you great colleagues and some truly exciting opportunities for both professional and personal growth. Without a doubt, this is a unique opportunity to join a fantastic team working with truly disruptive technology while at the same time being a part of the world-renowned Volvo Group. Together we will shape the future of mobility and create a brighter future for next generations. Volvo Autonomous Solutions stands for modern development of cutting-edge technology, and we are unified by diversity, innovating ideas and inclusiveness. As an equal opportunity employer we strive to offer you flexibility and work-life balance whoever and wherever you are to enable high engagement and fulfillment in both your professional and personal life.
Please contact, Anna Thorén, Head of People & Culture, Volvo Autonomous Solutions, +46 76 553 53 53
