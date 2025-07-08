Head of Procurement
Nordomatic AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordomatic AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Strategic procurement is essential for Nordomatic to drive sustainable growth, cost efficiency, and gain competitive advantages. We are seeking a Head of Procurement to lead the alignment of sourcing across our markets.
Nordomatic is a digital pioneer with 50+ years of experience in smart building technology. With over 1,000 employees across the USA, India, UK, Benelux, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, we're transforming energy efficiency in buildings through cutting-edge automation.
About the role
As our Group Head of Procurement, you will be responsible for developing and implementing sourcing strategies that optimise costs and ensure our delivery reliability. You will analyse the supplier market, monitor supplier performance, and ensure that all procurement activities comply with the company's policies and standards. You will be responsible for transforming purchasing from a cost centre into a value driver - delivering long-term savings and value.
This position offers flexibility to be based in any of our markets. You will report to the Group CFO, who is based in Stockholm.
Job responsibilities:
Negotiate prices, terms, and kick-back agreements with suppliers across multiple regions.
Develop and implement sustainable procurement strategies to support our strategic agenda.
Lead sourcing initiatives, contract negotiations, and supplier performance management.
Establish procurement policies, procedures, and best practices to ensure effective management.
Collaborate with key stakeholders (finance, operations, etc.) to align procurement with business needs.
Identify cost-saving opportunities and drive value through innovation and supplier collaboration.
Ensure risk mitigation and compliance with legal and ethical standards.
Qualifications
We believe you bring:
Bachelor's degree in Business, Supply Chain Management, or related field (Master's preferred).
Minimum 8-10 years of experience in procurement.
Proven track record of managing multi-million-dollar procurement budgets.
Strong negotiation, analytical, and contract management skills.
Knowledge of procurement technologies and ERP systems.
Experience working in a global or multi-site environment is a plus.
Excellent stakeholder management capabilities.
Willingness to travel to the extent required or relevant.
Fluency in English.
Who you are
You enjoy having a broad range of contacts, and with your approachable manner and strong communication skills, you build trustworthy relationships. You can communicate clearly and engage with your stakeholders to ensure lasting and appropriate solutions. You have a passion for creating value through strategic procurement. You are proactive, detail-oriented, and thrive in a fast-paced, international environment. You are a team player with strong business acumen. Above all, you are driven by the desire to make a meaningful impact and contribute to a more sustainable, smarter future.
Interviews will be conducted in September. Our external recruitment partner, Human Trust, will be part of the recruitment process. We look forward to hearing from you!
Change today. Impact tomorrow. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordomatic AB
(org.nr 556362-2074) Jobbnummer
9422490