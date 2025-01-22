Head of Guest Experience & Community
Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla receptionistjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken i Stockholm
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with the innovative Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability. As Senior Sales Manager, you will play a pivotal role in steering our iconic hotel towards new heights of innovation and growth, establishing new benchmarks in luxury hospitality in both the Nordic region and internationally.
About Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We have recently started our much-anticipated renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team.
About Archer Hotel Management
Archer Hotel Management (AHM) is the operational arm of Archer Hotel Capital (AHC), committed to pioneering sustainable management of upscale and luxury hotels in Europe. AHM is dedicated to making a 'world of difference,' empowering teams to foster entrepreneurial cultures and deliver operational excellence. Our commitment includes achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and gaining third-party certification for sustainable practices.
Head of Guest Experience & Community
As Head of Guest Experience, you ensure the consistent delivery of high-quality service at every touchpoint, creating a seamless and exceptional experience for all guests. You will actively work with guest feedback to continuously enhance their experience.
The role involves identifying areas for improvement, implementing strategic solutions, and collaborating with various departments to deliver a first-class guest experience.
Responsibilities:
* Manage a dedicated budget to continually improve the guest experience.
* Lead the guest service team to deliver high-quality service.
* Address and handle guest requests and complaints in a professional and solution-oriented manner.
* Develop and implement improvements to enhance the guest experience.
* Build long-term customer relationships that strengthen our new market position.
* Monitor and analyze guest feedback to identify trends and areas for improvement.
* Ensure world-class service by developing strategies to continuously raise standards.
* Prepare for VIP guest arrivals.
* Oversee room allocation to provide an optimal and memorable experience for guests.
* Work closely with other departments to ensure seamless and high-quality service.
* Ensure each guest receives a personalized, first-class experience.
* Act as an ambassador for the hotel's brand and values.
Head of Community
As Head of Community, you are the hub, a key player connecting the hotel with its guests through an exciting range of events, pop-ups, collaborations, and gatherings. You will develop partnerships with local businesses that enhance our brand value and enrich the guest experience.
You will build relationships with local organizations that strengthen our hotel experience in areas such as food and beverage, retail, sports, music, art, fashion, design, and charity.
You will identify collaboration opportunities for our lobby and outlets, organizing a monthly calendar of events aimed at creating exciting and unique experiences for our guests and members. You will establish personal relationships with long-term residents and returning guests, understanding their needs and preferences while ensuring their requests are met seamlessly.
Qualifications:
* Minimum 5 years of experience in the hotel industry
* At least 3 years of team management experience, including at least 2 years in a leadership role in guest service or equivalent.
* Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, spoken and written; additional languages are a plus.
* Solid experience in hotel operations, including food and beverage.
* Deep knowledge of Stockholm, particularly events, brands, and the food and beverage scene.
* Ability to motivate and inspire the team.
* Proactive and independent work approach.
* Excellent problem-solving skills with a focus on guest needs and expectations.
This is a permanent full-time position following a 6-month probation period and we adhere to collective bargaining agreements.
If you would like to know more about the role please contact Nuno Almeida , Director of Operations & Concept Development, at nuno.almeida@sheratonstockholm.com
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken
(org.nr 556118-3319), http://www.sheratonstockholm.com Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Kontakt
Director of Operations & Concept Development
Nuno Almeida nuno.almeida@sheratonstockholm.com +4684123400 Jobbnummer
9118653