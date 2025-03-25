Head of Global Service People Transport Solution
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Are you looking for a way to truly make a difference for a sustainable future? Do you want to be part of shaping and electrifying one of the most progressive sectors to be found in the transport industry? Do you want to be part of a management team running a wide business, with Profit & Loss responsibility?
Why join us?
The Bus & Coach industry is undergoing major changes with competition increasing, the need for investments picking up and the speed of change in customer base, technology as well as legislation becoming all the more rapid. The need for efficient, reliable and comfortable ways to move around will remain, where the urgency of finding more environmentally friendly ways to fulfil that need is growing.
When people choose to travel together rather than separately, we together decrease the environmental footprint. When they travel in a bus or coach powered by renewable fuels or green electricity, we are really making a difference.
We are in a very exciting time with major changes in the industry as well as within Scania, seeing and influencing first-hand the transition to sustainable people transport.
We are now looking for you who want to be part of this journey and who will take an active role as a leader to make People Transport move into the next phase, being responsible for our Global Service sales and offering.
What we offer
Our operating model enables us and gives us the mandate to take quick decisions and make priorities. At the same time being close to the market to focus on the segments where we can utilize our strengths. Our common priority is to develop a profitable and sustainable bus and coach business. Together, with the knowledge and competencies we have in the bus organization, we can continuously prioritize and adapt to a changing environment. In one organization, where information is transparent and available, we set common targets and activities.
You would take part of the management team of one People Transport Solutions Unit, a team that has to take on big challenges but on the other hand, will have the prerequisites to make a change in the Scania Bus & Coach business. You will have the possibility to shape your role and department going forward.
As we continue on this journey, we're excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. We're confident that with your skills and expertise, we can achieve great things together and make a real difference in our industry. We are thrilled to see you as part of the team!
Your Role
As Global Head of Service at PTS, you will be responsible for the Service EBIT of People Transport business in a three year horizon, where your primary mission is shaping and executing our strategic direction for Services. It entails, amongst other, to continuously define our service portfolio; ensuring our service offerings remain competitive and aligned with market needs. Drive and enable sales; growing service revenue by working closely with the Service Strategic Sales Directors. You will be accountable for the inventory of bus parts; responsible to maintain a healthy stock while enabling parts availability for our business units, including the management of body builder parts.
By leveraging industry insights, market trends and customer needs, you will play a key role in positioning the organization for long-term success. You will work cross-functionally with internal stakeholders to drive sales, development of services, innovation and operational efficiency, ensuring that service initiatives support our overall business objectives.
Your Profile We are looking for a dynamic and strategic leader with a strong commercial mindset and a proven track record in the service area.
As a person, you tend to see opportunities and find your way forward. You have the ability to create structure and clarify the way of working, as well as to identify the right keys to drive results. You have the ability to see the full perspective of a business, where you are interested to understand the needs of your customers and those of your colleagues or partners. You thrive in an environment where you can take responsibility and can make an impact.
Your ability to influence, negotiate and lead through change will be critical to success in this role. You have a proven track record of developing high-performing teams and executing successful commercial strategies or activities in a complex and changing market. You have experience in building strong relationships with key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and you can communicate effectively at all levels of the organization.
We believe you have experience in several of the fields covered by the role, such as parts and workshop services, connected services, contracted services or service portfolio development. You have been working in our retail network or in close cooperation with the same. You have commercial experience, ideally in several regions where Scania is active. Meriting is experience in risk management or digital services.
Previous experience in a similar role, as well as leading others, is a necessity.
You have a university degree in business, economics, engineering, or a related field, and fluency in English is required.
Further Information and application
Please contact SVP and Head of People Transport Solutions, Johanna Salomonsson Lind, if you have any questions, johanna.lind@scania.com
.
Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 8th April.
