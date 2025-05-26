Head of FP&A (Financial Planning and Analysis)
Our mission is to reduce fossil fuel emissions. To achieve that, we need a business model with profitability at its core.
For several years, we were one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe - a journey made possible by our strong investors. Now, we're in the final phase of our next step: becoming a profitable company by the end of 2025.
This means a powerful transformation: from rapid growth to smarter, more efficient ways of working. From simply helping customers with solar panel installations to supporting them across the full Energy Tech spectrum - production, storage, and consumption.
The transformation is challenging - but it also brings huge opportunities for personal growth. Your perspectives will make a real impact.
We've already reached key milestones, including a healthy gross margin in our largest business area as well as in the Italian and Belgian markets.
We are now looking for a Head of FP&A who wants to help build a sustainable business model for a sustainable future. We are looking for someone for a permanent position, but if you are interested in an interim role, we welcome your application as well.
About the Team
Business Finance is not a support function at Svea Solar - it is a driving force for profitability, innovation, and strategic direction.
As Head of FP&A, you report to our Head of Business Finance. She welcomes you already:
"There are dynamic companies - and then there's Svea Solar. We operate in a market defined by rapid change due to volatile raw material prices, political decisions, climate targets, and technological innovation. Here, we don't just follow development - we drive it. In a dynamic and sometimes chaotic environment, there is energy, movement, and constant growth. This is where new ideas are born, old truths are challenged, and where we as a team are truly tested - and grow together. Welcome to Svea Solar and the future!"
The team also includes an FP&A Analyst (reporting to you), a Cost Controller, a Finance Business Partner, and two additional Finance Business Partners based in Germany and Italy.
About the Role
In this role, you will have full responsibility for shaping and improving how Svea Solar drives financial planning, performance management, and strategic analysis. You'll also lead the development of analytical tools and financial models that support data-driven decision-making and long-term value creation.
Key responsibilities
Leadership
Full leadership responsibility for the FP&A Analyst - with a focus on coaching, development, and enabling high performance.
Reporting
Prepare monthly financial reports for key stakeholders, including the Board and Executive Management Team.
Lead the flash reporting process and monthly close meetings in collaboration with Accounting and Controlling.
Continuously improve reporting to enhance business insight and forward-looking financial capabilities.
Drive the development of real-time, weekly, and expanded reporting in close partnership with IT and operational teams.
Financial Planning
Lead the full financial planning cycle, including multi-year plans, budgets, and forecasts.
Own and evolve scalable financial models, planning tools, and forecasting methodologies.
Strategic Analysis
Conduct and lead in-depth financial analysis at Group level - such as profitability analysis across markets, segments, and product lines.
Are we a match?
At Svea Solar, we empower self-driven employees. You are naturally curious, motivated by challenges, and eager to take ownership - both of tasks and outcomes. You are analytically sharp, solution-oriented, and take great pride in delivering high-quality work. Your are also able to communicate complex information clearly to various stakeholders.
We're looking for someone who has:
A Bachelor's degree in a relevant field (Finance, Accounting, Engineering)
Extensive experience in FP&A or group-level business controlling - preferably as Head of, but we also welcome applications from high-potential FP&A Analysts or Controllers ready to take the next step
Strong leadership potential or experience - with the ability to build trust, inspire others, lead through change, and work towards ambitious goals
Broad financial expertise, including areas such as capital structure, accounting principles, and inventory recognition
Experience from a fast-growing company, scale-up, or startup is a plus - and it's also meriting if you have worked with leasing portfolios
Advanced Excel skills and familiarity with tools such as Power BI and Microsoft Business Central
Fluency in English; Swedish is a plus
Read more about working at Svea Solar: https://careers.sveasolar.com/
