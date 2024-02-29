Head of Flower Hub
What We Do
Flower enables the energy transition by providing flexibility in the power system from our asset portfolio consisting of production, consumption and storage units. Through our Power Refinery Platform we operate and optimize everything from EV-chargers and residential batteries to large PV and wind power plants, consumption plants such as data centers and steel plants and grid scale batteries. Our AI-based software then determines where the flexibility is needed at any given moment. In addition to this, we also develop and build our own flexible assets.
The Team
You will lead and grow a new squad within Flower responsible for the Flower Hub product. The squad will be cross-functional, from developers to customer success and business development.
The team now consists of approximately five people. An important part of your job will be to grow the squad based on the needs along the journey. Our idea is that the squad is going to split into teams, and each with a team lead/manager, within 6 months where each team is responsible for an area, e.g. "hardware", "portal", "partnerships".
About the Role
You will be responsible for scaling the Flower Hub product, balancing between keeping a high pace in product development while maintaining quality in the processes and a high satisfaction among users.
Being the manager of the Flower Hub squad includes a variety of responsibilities:
• Being a strong leader for the squad
• Developing and implementing the squad's strategy and goals, ensuring it aligns with the Flower's overall strategies, and is reflected in the product roadmap
• Managing the team budget and resource allocation effectively and efficiently
• Facilitating and supporting the development of each individual in the team
• Having the personnel responsibility for the team, including having regular 1:1s, facilitating personal goal and development for employees, having salary reviews
• Maintaining a hiring plan and leading the recruitment processes together with the department VP
• Managing business development and strategic partnerships (directly and through account managers/business developer)
• Keeping up-to-date with new energy storage news, energy market trends and regulations energy market
Who You Are
We are looking for a strong leader to facilitate the journey ahead. To succeed with mission, we are looking for someone with:
• An entrepreneurial and driven mindset
• Experience from leading larger projects and scaling businesses
• Track record of making people grow and excel through your leadership
• Experience from stakeholder management and/or partnerships development
You are fluent in Swedish and English, and you should be willing to submit to a background check as the security of the electricity system is our top priority.
What we offer
Opportunity to be an entrepreneur leading a "startup within the startup" and bring this product to the next level. You will have a lot of freedom to implement your ideas, at the same time have the support from being a part of a larger company.
Location
We value office collaboration but support remote work. Our office is at Söder Mälarstrand 21, minutes away from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
Apply
To apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you feel you would be a great addition to our team. In the recruitment process you will meet with the Talent Acquisition Specialist, Department VP, and CEO.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office, so we want you to submit your CV in English.
