Head of FineArt
Snafu Records AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Snafu Records AB i Stockholm
Introduction
Snafu records is a 21st century record label with a mission to democratize the music industry by incorporating smart technologies into every aspect of the value chain.
You will work with an international team of data scientists, developers, marketers, and A&R's to build the next generation of Snafu's tools, helping empower artists on the global stage.
FineArt (Artist Financing) is the latest Snafu Record business segment dedicated to licensing and growing artists' catalogs. Our team uses AI to discover and license streaming catalogs from all over the globe. As Head of FineArt, you will run our team of data scientists and A&R's dedicated to acquiring and growing catalogs. You will manage the sales and signing process end-to-end, and work directly with Snafu's management to fine tune our strategy.
Responsibilities
• Run FineArt business department with own P&L
• Manage different groups of skills for reaching targets
• Run the sales / signing process end-to-end, using CRM to track cadences, pipeline stages, and KPI reporting on deal conversion and A&R performance
Qualifications
• University degree, at least bachelor's degree within fields like economics, finance, data.
• Practical experience with business analysis, especially with startup companies, within the music industry would be an advantage.
• Skills and experience to lead a team and bring together different departments for reaching a common target, skills to communicate a plan and bring the Team to the target.
• Good English is essential, both written and verbally and with an ability to concisely summarize relevant data and convey results through messages.
• Self-directed, highly motivated, and able to work independently.
• Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines, ability to prioritize multiple tasks and manage expectations.
• Strong skills with Excel and PowerPoint.
• The capability to independently identify areas of improvement, combined with the skills to quickly iterate around solutions are key expectations in a small startup such as Snafu.
What we offer
• The chance to work in a fast growing start-up with data and music at its core. Your analysis will have a direct impact on the future of our business and artists
• Competitive salary package
• Flexible work hours
• Private health insurance
• Contribution to wellness (friskvårdsbidrag)
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-19
E-post: snafurecordsrecruit@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Snafu Records AB
(org.nr 559145-1868)
103 59 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7240826