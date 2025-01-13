Head of E-commerce
2025-01-13
About KÄLLA
KÄLLA is a Swedish, innovative DTC brand focused on improving digestive and hormonal health through scientifically developed supplements. Our products are crafted with precision and care to address specific needs and deliver tangible results you can feel. With a deep passion for well-being and an understanding of life's natural challenges, we aim to provide both women and men with the tools they need to feel their very best.
At KÄLLA, we combine research, innovation, and care to help you take control of your health, simply and effectively. We uphold the highest quality standards and collaborate exclusively with leading researchers. All our probiotic products undergo extensive testing and are backed by over 50 clinical studies confirming their efficacy.
Our focus is not on one-size-fits-all solutions but on offering specific and carefully selected bacterial strains and ingredients tailored to individual needs. We avoid unnecessary additives, including only what contributes to your well-being. Consistency is key to achieving results, which is why our products are designed to seamlessly integrate into your daily routine-always visible, always accessible.
About the role
As Head of E-commerce, you will be responsible for driving growth in a subscription-based business by developing and optimizing the e-commerce platform. You will focus on enhancing the customer journey to foster long-term engagement and loyalty while using data-driven insights to support marketing efforts. As part of a growing company, you will collaborate closely across the organization, playing a key role in shaping strategies while taking full operational responsibility and contributing to the company's overall growth journey. This is a unique opportunity to make a significant impact in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment.
Main responsibilities
Lead global e-commerce operations, ensuring the platform delivers on performance, usability, and subscription growth
Continuously improve the website to optimize user experience, enhance brand representation, and drive conversions
Leverage customer insights, sales performance, and data analytics to identify opportunities for growth and innovation
Design and implement e-commerce strategies and execute operationally to boost traffic, subscriber acquisition, and key performance metrics
Align site content, offers, and campaigns with subscription goals and business objectives
Collaborate on initiatives across SEO, SEM, email, and social media to drive engagement and growth
Manage e-commerce budget, ensuring efficient resource allocation and maximum ROI
Collaborate with external partners, including developers, payment providers, and logistics, to ensure seamless operations
Monitor competitors and market trends to refine strategies and maintain a competitive edge
Qualifications and requirements
You are a forward-thinking, results-driven professional with a drive to staying ahead. Motivated and proactive, you excel in dynamic environments and can manage multiple projects independently. With an analytical mindset, you identify growth opportunities and set high standards to drive success. Adaptable and solutions-oriented, you approach challenges with enthusiasm and a focus on delivering results in the fast-paced e-commerce landscape.
Background
5+ years of experience in e-commerce, preferably within DTC and proven track record in subscription-based business models
Strong collaboration skills, with experience in building, mentoring, and motivating teams and colleagues in a fast-paced, growth-oriented environment
In-depth experience with data analysis tools, with the ability to interpret customer data and behaviors to enhance user experience and drive conversions
Experience in optimizing e-commerce platforms, improving user experience, and driving sales, with Shopify experience as a plus
Exceptional communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to engage and align colleagues toward shared goals
A creative, data-driven problem solver, with a customer-first mindset and a passion for continuously improving business processes to enhance customer satisfaction and long-term growth.
Application Process
This is a full-time permanent position based at the companys Head Office in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible. This recruitment process is handled through E-commerce Recruit, should you have any inquiries about the position, please feel free to reach out to Zophia Karlsson at zophia@ecommercerecruit.se
