Head of Condition Monitoring Services
Remote Technology Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Remote Technology Sweden AB i Stockholm
Job Overview:
The Head of Condition Monitoring Services purses the ambitious target of creating the world's most efficient and impactful Condition Monitoring Service for the Wind Industry. Their team leverages the advanced capabilities of the KaleidoscopeTM software platform, to leapfrog the industry benchmark for predictive performance. The Head of Condition Monitoring Services is building out the DaaS business unit from the ground up with the plan to eventually take on a broader leadership role over the CMS product.
Responsibilities and Duties:
Lead the development of a fully operational CMS Service function for market launch in 2023
Collaborate with leaders and stakeholders across SkySpecs to develop actionable business strategies and plans that ensure alignment with short-and long-term organizational objectives
Partner with our Commercial team to develop sales, service, and support delivery process for clients; own development of technical sales elements and act as a key driver in deals
Partner with People & Culture to recruit, hire, develop, and lead a high performing team
Develop success metrics and criteria in partnership with other CMS leadership; report on and drive execution of KPIs
Contribute to broader culture within the Vertikal and SkySpecs teams; share learnings and act as a mentor to less experienced leaders and managers across the org
Leading presentations at conferences, and participating in internal strategy workshops
Expand the CMS Service product to SCADA-based condition monitoring, in collaboration with the software development team
Qualifications:
Masters of Engineering, Masters of Mechanical Engineering or Equivalent
Extensive experience influencing senior strategic decision-making at global firms Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-14
E-post: immigration@remote.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Remote Technology Sweden AB
(org.nr 559282-0327) Jobbnummer
7399267