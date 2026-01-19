H&M Summer Internship - Business Controlling
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Curious about what it's like to see the world of Business Controlling at H&M Assortment? Are you eager to get hands-on experience and turn your theoretical knowledge into practical skills. If you are intrigued by how the world's largest fashion brand operates, then this opportunity is for you! Level up your learning journey and gain those essential skills that will benefit you throughout your career by joining us for an internship!
As a Business Controller Intern at H&M, you will get the opportunity to spend 11 weeks learning about our business and different functions while getting real-life experience working on current projects. Additionally, it's a great networking opportunity collaborating with colleagues across the company and connecting with interns from other programs to explore the versatility of our business.
During the internship, you will get to work next to a Business Controller or Senior Business Controller who will play a key role in developing your skills and offer different training opportunities. You will have a network of support from experienced colleagues that will be on hand to help you learn.
What you'll be doing:
Get a chance to bring your analytical approach and contribute to the assortment strategy by learning about our customers, assortment build, and competitors.
Take initiatives to drive the business direction and contribute to the team's goals.
Get involved in the basic method of planning, buying, and selling and focus on what makes the biggest difference.
Optimize the customer offer by leaning on salesmanship to analyze data within the set frames.
What you'll be learning:
Optimize sales and have a clear understanding of the target customer relevant to the category and secure the right assortment mix and volumes.
Participate in follow up on profitability goals, strategic agenda, and timeline together with your team.
Take informal leadership responsibility and communicate insights in a clear, inspiring, and simple way.
Analyze product data, provide key actionable conclusions, and perform on going sales analysis.
Qualifications
To be successful in the role as Business Controller Intern, we believe that you have a natural curious mindset and are constantly looking for possibilities to develop. You are excited to learn and are self-motivated to drive goals and thrive in an entrepreneurial setting. Additionally, we believe that you are an engaging team player and have a constructive problem-solving approach.
Additionally, we see that you are:
A student studying Business Administration, Economics, Finance, Management or similar, who is in the later stages of their academic career and will have coursework remaining after completing this internship (preferably in their 2nd year of Bachelor's or 1st year of Master's)
Analytical with the ability to turn analysis into actions.
Interested to grow as an informal leader who influences and coaches team members.
Experienced using Excel and good knowledge in other analytical tools.
Curious and constantly looking for possibilities to drive goals and thrive in an entrepreneurial setting.
Fluent in English, both written and verbal and with excellent communication skills.
Interest and knowledge of the fashion industry is seen as an advantage.
Additional Information
This is a full-time internship located at our Head Office in Stockholm. We are looking for someone to start from 9th June for 11 weeks until 21st August.
Good to know - Application & Practical Information
Excited to join us? Then please get in touch. The last day to apply is 31st January. Due to GDPR we can only handle applications via our career site. Send us your application in English including a resume and proof of education. You don't have to live in Sweden already, we welcome applications from all parts of the world and offer relocation support if needed.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Benefits
This is a paid internship program, meaning you will work full-time and receive a market-based salary. Other H&M Group benefits will be shared later in the process.
Recruitment Process & Timeline
When you apply for a Business Controller internship role, we will have the following steps in the process:
Screening questions: when you apply, you will be asked to answer a few short questions to assess your eligibility for the role.
Online assessment: you will be asked to complete an online assessment in connection with your application. Please note that the test needs to be completed latest end of the day February 2nd.
Virtual Assessment Center: if successful, you will be invited to a one day assessment center taking place between February 16th and March 3rd, including a behavioral interview and a case & competence interview. Details and preparations will be shared in advance.
Final decision: our goal is to be able to let you know the outcome of the assessment center before March 13th.
To ensure we provide an insightful experience to our candidates, and we support their understanding of the role scope and responsibilities for this role, we use an online assessment method for skills-based recruitment with our recruitment processes. You will need to complete it as part of the application and screening process. Your responses will be scored by an assessment tool that applies predefined criteria set by H&M Group.
After completing the assessment, you will receive feedback with the score you obtained. If you experience any difficulties or prefer an alternative assessment method, please contact recruitment_support@hm.com
. Choosing an alternative will not impact your application. For more information on how we process your personal data, please see our Privacy Notice. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46A (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB / Inköp Jobbnummer
9691311