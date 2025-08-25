Guide/Photographer Abisko
2025-08-25
Job Opening: Tour Guide in Abisko
We're looking for a guide to join our team in Abisko. The job includes leading tours to see the Northern Lights, hiking in nature, and driving guests to different locations. Photography is a big part of the experience, so you'll need to know how to take good photos-especially in low light.
About the job:
Lead Northern Lights tours, hikes, and scenic drives
Take photos of guests and the landscape during tours
Share basic info about the area and help guests feel safe and welcome
Drive a company vehicle (driver's license required)
Help with planning and making sure everything runs smoothly
What we offer:
Accommodation available
Training and support
A friendly work environment
A chance to live and work in beautiful Lapland
What we're looking for:
Good English skills (other languages are a plus)
Valid driver's license and comfortable driving in winter
Friendly, responsible, and enjoy working with people
Okay with being outdoors and active
Able to take high-quality photos, especially in dark conditions
Experience as a guide is great, but not required
How to apply:
Send your CV, a short message about yourself, and a few sample photos to info@explore-arctic.com
. Tell us why you'd like to work with us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-24
