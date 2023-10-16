Group Treasury Analyst
2023-10-16
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Continuous learning of all our employees is critical for our ability to deliver on our business strategy. We need to develop the right skills and foster a culture of continuous learning to win in a complex and competitive market. We want to offer dynamic and proactive learning opportunities for our people to develop themselves.
Job Description
Group Treasury is a function with a responsibility to coordinate and manage the AFRY Group's financial activities. Group Treasury consists of four team members. As the team is small, the role is of a broad nature, which extends over back-office tasks, accounting, and reporting. If you are already today working in accounting or back-office, either in a corporate function or corporate treasury, and looking for a broader role with greater responsibility, this might be a role for you.
The position is a full-time, located at the headquarter in Solna, Sweden or in the office in Vantaa, Finland. You will report to the Group's Head of Treasury.
Your key responsibilities will be:
Accounting of financial transactions in the company 's treasury function
Support in preparation of monthly financial statements and reporting connected to Group Treasury
Manage bank and corporate guarantees
Financial payments and transactions and related administration
Responsible for banking authorizations and bank administration together with our Cash Manager
Management of cashpools, group netting, and liquidity forecasting
Main KYC contact person towards banks
Maintaining key processes and static data in the Treasury Management System
Actively participate in improvement projects within the Group Treasury
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, the person we are looking for has:
a genuine interest in finance and accounting
a post-secondary education in finance, or equivalent
a few years of relevant work experience
ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team-oriented environment
We work nationally and internationally, the role requires that you have very good ability to express yourself in speech and writing in English. Knowledge of Swedish or Finnish would be a plus. We take your personal qualities in great consideration. Our values, Brave, Devoted & Team player characterize how we see ourselves. You have a good ability to collaborate and contribute to a team, at the same time you enjoy when you have responsibility and the opportunity to affect.
As the role is broad and the contact areas large, it is important that you as a person are communicative, structured and flexible.
Furthermore, you are accurate, service-oriented and have a good analytical ability.
Additional Information
We will provide you with a position in a company where new idea creation is encouraged, and innovations are taken forward. Our work is demanding, but it is accompanied by freedom - freedom to develop and learn, and to combine professional and private life into a fulfilling match.
We at AFRY want to build a better future and find the best solutions, serving our clients but also the wider society. We are a modern employer strongly driven by our values based on long-term sustainability.
For more information about AFRY's sustainability ambitions, read the Annual and Sustainability report: https://afry.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
How to apply
If you are a motivated and analytical professional looking to advance your career in treasury and finance, we encourage you to apply. Please submit your resume by November 15, 2023.
Contact
To hear more about this position, please contact Andre Ersoy, Head of Treasury at andre.ersoy@afry.com
or tel. +46 76 561 54 45
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
8191186