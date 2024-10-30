Group Strategy Manager
Afry AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
AFRY's strong sustainability commitment is reflected in our mission to accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable society, and we have the ambition to be pioneers of technology and a leader in sustainable engineering, design and advisory.
The Group Strategy team, part of Group Strategy & Sustainability, focuses on AFRY's overall strategy development, which includes the annual strategy process, combined with a number of special strategic projects.
Job Description
You will work closely with the EVP Strategy and Sustainability and other leaders in the company to develop the strategic direction for the company. This means that you will be responsible for identifying and analysing strategic topics and come up with relevant responses for our company. It also includes being responsible for the overall strategy process, and working with stakeholders across the company in the strategy development. You will also be responsible for general monitoring of trends and drivers that impact our business. In addition there will be other projects and initiatives to develop our business, which we decide from time to time.
You will focus on how we can implement the overall strategy ambitions and how we can capitalise on our strong position in the energy transition and the green industrial transformation.
We operate in 5 divisions and you will work together with strategy people in the divisions as well as group functions.
It will also be part of the role to communicate about our strategy and direction in different forums internally and to participate in positioning AFRY externally
You will report directly to the EVP Strategy and Sustainability.
The position is on site at our HQ in Solna, Sweden. Full-time employment.
Qualifications
We are looking for an individual, who knows how to lead by example and how to empower by a positive attitude. You are structured, proactive and curious to learn, develop and improve your ways of working, have experience from working with multiple stakeholders and are a strong communicator.
To be successful in this role, the person we are looking for has:
Relevant Master degree.
At least 3 years of professional experience from a similar role or within Strategy consulting.
It is beneficial to have experience from engineering sector
High level in written and spoken English and Swedish.
Strong analytical and numerical skills and the ability to understand trends and drivers
Proven project management skills, preferably with experience from working in an international organisation, with multiple stakeholders and in cross-functional environments.
Additional Information
We will provide you with a position in a company where new idea creation is encouraged, and innovations are taken forward. Our work is demanding, but it is accompanied by freedom - freedom to develop and learn, and to combine professional and private life into a fulfilling match.
We at AFRY want to build a better future and find the best solutions, serving our clients but also the wider society. We are a modern employer strongly driven by our values based on long-term sustainability. We are proud to be one the most popular employers in our sector and know that sustainability, innovation and a willingness to contribute to society are strong reasons for people joining AFRY.
For more information about AFRY's sustainability ambitions, read the Annual and Sustainability report: https://afry.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
and our AFRY 1.5°C Roadmap https://afry.com/en/sustainability/afry-climate-action.
How to apply
Apply by using the link in the job posting and submitting your CV and cover letter by November 19th, 2024.
We refrain from direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Contact
To hear more about this position, please contact:
Morgan Sandlund, Recruitment Partner
Phone: +46 105 056 218
Email: morgan.sandlund@afry.com
Henrik Tegnér, EVP and head of Strategy and Sustainability
Phone: +46 730 588 488
Email: henrik.tegner@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Årstaängsvägen 17 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8984674