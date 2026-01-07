Group Operations Manager
2026-01-07
Lead and manage global end-user support services across both remote and onsite channels, ensuring a seamless, high-quality experience for employees worldwide. This role drives operational excellence for the Global Service Desk-delivering multilingual, multichannel 24×7 support-and oversees Field Service operations, including onsite assistance, IMAC projects, and Hardware Asset Management. The focus is on achieving SLA and CSAT targets, optimizing processes through ITIL and ServiceNow, fostering collaboration between resolver teams, and advancing automation and AI initiatives toward a zero-touch support model, while maintaining compliance, safety, and superior user experience across all touchpoints.
Key Responsibilities:
• Global & Onsite Operations Leadership: Oversee day-to-day operations for the Global Service Desk (L1/L2) and Field Service teams, including workforce planning, shift governance, onsite dispatch, and technician scheduling across multiple geographies.
• Multichannel & In-Person Support: Deliver seamless end-user support through phone, email, self-service portal, chat, mobile app, virtual agent, and onsite walk-up/floor assistance.
• Process & Platform Excellence: Ensure ITIL-aligned workflows and ServiceNow execution for incident, request, IMAC, and asset management; maintain accurate ticket data and CMDB updates.
• Performance Management: Monitor and improve SLA attainment, CSAT, First Contact Resolution, backlog aging, reassignment counts, first-time-fix rates, and revisit ratios.
• Knowledge & Quality: Drive knowledge management and standard work practices; maintain high-value KB articles and enablement programs for both desk and field teams.
• Automation & Innovation: Virtual agent adoption, and automation initiatives to progress toward zero-touch support while enhancing user experience.
• Hardware Asset Management (HAM): Govern asset lifecycle integrity, inventory accuracy, audits, and logistics for loan equipment and IMAC projects.
• Collaboration & Escalation: Coordinate handoffs and swarming with resolver groups (applications, infrastructure, UAM) to ensure timely resolution and ownership.
• Stakeholder Engagement & Communication: Provide clear updates on service performance, outages, and improvement plans; deliver executive-level support where required.
• Financial & Vendor Oversight: Manage budgets, sourcing, and vendor performance for both service desk and field operations.
Required Skills & Qualifications:
Education & Experience
Bachelor's degree in IT, Computer Science Engineering, or related field (or equivalent experience).
10-15+ years in IT service operations, including:
Managing large, multi-site Global Service Desk teams.
Leading Field Service/Onsite support and Hardware Asset Management.
Minimum 7-10 years in leadership roles with proven ability to manage geographically distributed teams.
Technical Expertise
Strong knowledge of ITIL (v3/v4) frameworks and ITSM best practices.
Hands-on experience with ServiceNow (incident, request, IMAC, CMDB, HAM modules).
Familiarity with omni-channel support (phone, email, self-service, chat, virtual agent) and onsite support processes.
Proficiency in asset lifecycle management, inventory control, and IMAC project delivery.
Certifications (Preferred)
ITIL Foundation (Intermediate modules a plus).
Cloud Certifications in (MS/AWS/Google).
Network for hardware troubleshooting.
Prince2/SIAM Certification
Core Skills
Leadership & People Management: Ability to coach, motivate, and manage diverse teams across multiple geographies.
Operational Excellence: Strong analytical skills for SLA, CSAT, FCR, backlog, and performance metrics.
Communication: Clear, concise communication for stakeholders and end users; crisis communication during outages.
Problem Solving & Innovation: Drive automation, AI adoption, and continuous improvement initiatives.
Collaboration: Work effectively with resolver groups, vendors, and cross-functional teams. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-06
E-post: shubhangimishra@hcltech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
405 30 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9672533