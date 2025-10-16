Group Operations Manager
2025-10-16
Group Operations Manager - Hardware Asset Management (HAM)
Location - Gothenburg, Sweden
Role Summary
The Group Operations Manager - HAM leads end-to-end hardware asset management across regions, governing the full lifecycle from planning and procurement through receipt, deployment, IMAC, inventory control, refresh/reclaim, warranty/repair, and compliant disposal. The role directs onsite/offshore delivery teams, ensures SLA adherence, drives incident/crisis communication, and executes continuous service improvement to maximize customer satisfaction, control risk, and optimize financial performance.
Key Responsibilities
Service Governance & Global Coordination
Lead and coordinate onsite/offshore HAM operations, capacity, and coverage to ensure global continuity.
Own communication management across time zones; maintain crisp stakeholder updates during incidents and planned changes.
Remove operational obstacles that impact customer satisfaction and/or financial performance.
Incident, Crisis & Emergency Fix Management
Enforce adherence to Incident Management, Major Incident/Crisis Management, and emergency-fix protocols.
Serve as the operational escalation point; ensure timely resolution and effective post-incident reviews with corrective actions.
SLA Management & Delivery Oversight
Define, monitor, and continuously improve service deliverables and SLAs for the HAM lifecycle.
Drive SLA measurement, reporting, and adherence (e.g., request-to-fulfill cycle time, inventory accuracy, CMDB completeness).
Govern deliverable quality and timeliness; manage backlogs, handoffs, and acceptance criteria.
Leadership, Coaching & Operating Rhythm
Run Team Action Meetings, weekly team reviews, and operational stand-ups; track actions to closure.
Mentor team members on technical tools, operational processes, and standard procedures in line with ITIL best practices.
Build a culture of accountability, learning, and continuous improvement.
Stakeholder, Customer & Partner Management
Develop trusted relationships with customers and key stakeholders; maintain a high satisfaction level.
Partner with client and internal operations teams to identify, prioritize, and deliver service improvement initiatives.
Manage escalations with transparency, data, and clear remediation plans.
Financial management
• Responsible for product budget planning
Projects and new business opportunities
• Contribute to new business opportunities
Process Excellence & Compliance
Champion ITIL v3/v4-aligned HAM processes; ensure documentation, SOPs, and runbooks are current and auditable.
Maintain strong CMDB/inventory accuracy and lifecycle controls (receipt, deploy, move/add/change, return, reclaim, disposal).
Ensure policy, security, warranty, and environmental (e-waste) compliance; Support Tooling & Data
Oversee usage and data quality in the ITSM/ITAM platform (e.g., ServiceNow HAM, CMDB) and discovery tools (e.g., SCCM/Intune).
Ensure reliable dashboards and executive reporting for KPIs, risks, and service improvements.
Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
SLA attainment (%) and MTTR for HAM-related incidents
Request-to-fulfill cycle time and backlog aging
Inventory/CMDB accuracy (%) and completeness
Asset reuse/reclaim rate, on-time refresh, and stockout rate
Audit/compliance findings (count/severity) and remediation timeliness
Customer satisfaction (CSAT/NPS) and escalation rate
Qualifications & Experience
12+ years in IT Operations/ITAM/HAM
ITIL v3 or v4 certification (required); Strong practical process knowledge.
Hands-on experience with ITSM/ITAM platforms (e.g., ServiceNow HAM/CMDB)
Proven strength in communication management, crisis handling, and stakeholder engagement across regions.
Analytical skills for SLA/metrics reporting (Excel/Power BI or similar).
Experience driving continuous improvement and standardization across global operations.
Nice to Have
Lean/Six Sigma background for process improvement.
Knowledge of logistics/warehouse operations and vendor coordination for asset flows.
Working Conditions
Global coverage with potential on-call duties during major incidents.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-15
E-post: shubhangimishra@hcltech.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Kontor, DA Building, Gunnar Engellaus v 3, (visa karta
)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9560646