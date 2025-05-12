Group Manager Vehicle Dynamics & Automation
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-05-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who we are, your future team
An exciting opportunity is now open for someone who shares our strong customer focus, is a team player and has a passion for success. If you share these qualities then this can be the right place for you!
The Vehicle Dynamics & Automation (VD&A) team is part of Customer Feature Verification within the Group Trucks Technology (GTT) Complete Vehicle, Sweden organization. We are looking for a Group Manager for VD&A to join us on our journey to further secure customer success. In this position you will be a member of
the Customer Feature Verification Management team and will report to the Director Customer Feature Verification. You will work with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. You will be part of a friendly, and skilled team, who enjoy knowledge sharing and openness.
What you will do
Your primary mission is to lead and manage a team of engineers to secure optimal Vehicle Dynamics (incl. Braking, Handling, Ride Comfort & Transport Effectiveness) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions for Volvo products to meet present and future demands. Your team consists of highly skilled Test and
Feature Engineers with diverse backgrounds, who lead the way in achieving world class transport solutions. The team works with Feature Roadmaps and setting technical requirements, rig, test track and road testing as well as leveraging data analytical methods and collaborating closely with simulation and development teams to verify and validate product performance to ensure regulatory compliance, NCAP rating and customer success. With your team, you will find new ways of understanding customers usage and their expectations. In addition, you will work closely with stakeholders continuously striving to improve ways-of-working.
You will constantly seek to create the right working conditions for your team, developing new team members to complement the existing strengths in competence and leadership. Your role is to provide a collaborative working environment and cultivate passion, trust, and transparency through clear communication. You will
build, grow, and lead a world-class engineering team by developing a culture of learning, through coaching and career development. As our next leader, you will also set the road map and objectives for your organization and act as servant leader to ensure your team gets there.
Who are you?
We are looking for you with a positive mindset, a passion for people, technology, and a drive for results. You are a confident leader with a pragmatic approach who can demonstrate technical leadership and make decisions based upon facts and engineering judgement. You are curious to take on new challenges and continuously look
to improve ways-of-working. With your inspiring leadership style, you know how to communicate effectively both at operative and executive management level and influence a positive outcome. You should have proven skills in cross-functional collaboration and managing cross-functional team performance as a team player within a transformational environment. Furthermore, you care about the colleagues you work with.
You have a M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering or a similar engineering discipline, have several years of experience from leading people, working cross-functionally, a proven track record within Vehicle Dynamics, Active Safety, testing and design. You are aware of the competitive landscape, also from a customer perspective. Experience in simulations and data analysis is also an advantage.
Ready for the next move?
If this is the ideal role for you then please send us your application. For further info please contact Graeme McInally, Director Customer Feature Verification, +46 7655 34465.
Last application date is 2025-06-02
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "21192-43377823". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Alma Velijevic Torrez 031660000 Jobbnummer
9334901