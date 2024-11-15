Group Manager Presentation Development & Guidelines
Job Description
As Group Manager for Presentation Development & Guidelines in Visual Merchandising, you develop, drive and secure execution of visual merchandising development projects. You are overall responsible to implement best practices for visual merchandising presentation techniques and the management of store presentation. You drive operational efficiency and leading a team of four Business Developers.
Key responsibilities:
Responsible for total visual merchandising development initiatives towards old and new store formats based on Customer experience and brand experience direction.
Drive and lead development for product presentation and identify clear opportunity areas/tests that contributes to both inspirational and commercial product presentation.
Set clear KPIs and purpose behind each strategy and follow-up results accordingly.
Overall responsible to package and communicate presentation methods and new VM principles as part of the total CX strategy in physical store in total store portfolio (old and new store formats).
Staff responsibility and leading the team with a clear vision and plan, in line with overall direction.
Facilitate empowered, creative, and efficient teams with the overall responsibility for the team structure and succession.
Qualifications
We see that you are a person who have excellent communication and presentation skills. You have a creative and innovative mindset that you bring to life collaborating with your team of Business Developers. Finally, to be able to deliver on our targets, you are structured and good at planning as well as prioritizing based on the needs of our business.
What you need to succeed:
Extensive leadership experience on Regional/Sales Market and/or Global level.
Several years' experience in development of new Presentation methods & VM principles for retail stores for international fashion brand.
Several years' experience in cross collaborative customer experience development projects with interior design, store design & expansion in retail environment.
Several years' experience setting product presentation guidelines together with assortment teams.
Deep knowledge in visual merchandising, retail design and product presentation methods
Excellent knowledge about CX strategies & VM principles.
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position based at our Head Office in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible.
Apply by sending in your CV in English and Portfolio as soon as possible, but no later than the 26th of Nov. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
Sales is a global function within the H&M brand with the mission of growing and engaging our customer base, as well as growing and developing our sales channels. By holding the responsibility for our regions and bringing together expertise from both business and digital & tech perspectives, Sales plays a key role in delivering on our brand plan - to elevate H&M through product, experience, and brand providing aspirational fashion at an unbeatable price.
The mission of the Retail Unit at Sales is to grow and transform the portfolio by building exceptional store experiences - securing high productivity, financial resilience and a strong brand. This is done through holistic retail strategies, fueled by tech innovation and enabled through our global network of teams and partners. Så ansöker du
