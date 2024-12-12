Group Manager Gdsp Platform Development
Are you a proven leader passionate about both technology and people? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where you can contribute to the development of cutting-edge IT solutions for the automotive industry? Join us at AB Volvo Aftermarket as the Group Manager for the Global Diagnostic Service Platform (GDSP) and help shape the future of diagnostics and lifecycle management.
Diagnostic Platform Engineering is now seeking a Group Manager for GDSP Gothenburg. Your main focus within this role is to timely deliver new development, maintenance and advanced engineering initiatives according to quality-, cost- and feature targets within an agile context. You will define, agree, communicate and execute strategies and targets for the group, ensuring that laws and labor agreements are fulfilled. However, your absolute most important assignment within the role is to develop effective teams were people take pride in being responsible for their complete deliveries. You are a member of the GDSP management team including peer manager in Bangalore, reporting to Section Manager in Sweden. The results of your group are important and you are measured by your ability to lead and deliver within your own team as well as your support to other teams within Diagnostic Platform Engineering but also peers and customers.
Who are you?
We are looking for a strong leader who combines technical expertise with outstanding people skills. To excel in this role, and really enjoy this position we think you have the following interests and experiences:
* Inspire and Motivate: You are passionate about building high-performing teams and empowering individuals to achieve their best
* Embrace Change: You thrive in dynamic environments and can adapt seamlessly to new challenges
* Think Strategically: You have a knack for aligning team objectives with organizational goals to deliver long-term success
Qualifications:
* A University or Master's degree in engineering or equivalent
* Experience from Management positions within line and/or project organization
* Expertise in Agile System Development and familiarity with the aftermarket business
* Strong communication skills in English, both written and verbal
What's in it for you?
At AB Volvo Aftermarket, we offer a unique opportunity to lead a talented team and make a tangible impact on the future of diagnostics. In this role, you will:
* Work with an engaged, highly skilled team that takes pride in their work.
* Grow your leadership and technical skills in a supportive, innovative environment.
* Be a part of a global organization where you will collaborate across diverse cultures and regions.
* Contribute to the development of cutting-edge solutions that make a real difference in the automotive industry.
This is more than a job - it's an opportunity to drive meaningful change while growing your career in an inspiring and collaborative environment.
Ready for the next move?
If this sounds like the next step in your career, we encourage you to apply today! Together, we can create a future shaped by efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Don't hesitate-apply and let us decide if you are the right match!
For more information please contact:
Bo Alexandersson, Section Manager Diagnostic Platform Engineering GDSP, bo.alexandersson@volvo.com
The last day to apply is January 6th.
