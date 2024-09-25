Group manager Commercial Project Management MGT Service
A Snapshot of Your Day
Welcome to the Finance Team of GSO MGT!
You are a part of the global Finance Team of GSO MGT, reporting functionally to GSO MGT Head of Commercial Project Management. The team you will lead will consist of 7-12 employees.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You will be operational responsible for the project portfolio connected to a geographical area, i.e. responsibility for P&L, project quality, deadlines, project reviews, regional reviews etc.
* Act as the FIN GSO MGT counterpart to our leading colleagues for the appointed region
* Personnel responsibilities, management and allocation of work during project execution phase.
* Define and follow-up targets and performance for each employee.
* Guide, support and develop employees.
* Plan the need for resources, recruit and introduce new employees.
* Ensure that customers, whether internal or external, are at the heart of your activities.
* Ensure that the right quality culture is established within the group, and continuous improvements are conducted according to the agreed strategy.
What You Bring
* You have previous work experience from being a Commercial Project Manager or other leading role.
* You enjoy working with your team in an inclusive, encouraging and engaging way.
* You enjoy working with change management and have an innovative attitude.
* You have strong driving power and like challenges to get the business to achieve the strategic goals.
* You possess critical thinking skills and can analyze situations from a complete perspective, considering both macro and micro aspects.
* You are a true team player with proven communication skills.
About the Team
The Finance Team of GSO MGT are a highly diversified team with people from all over the world and in different ages. We believe in transparency, collaboration and communication.
The Commercial Project Managers/Project Controllers within GSO MGT are divided into two groups, but due to an increase portfolio and complexity of the projects we will increase the management team with one additional in country manager.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
