Group Legal Counsel
2025-06-26
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity
Are you interested in partnering closely with product and business teams navigating complex legal matters to develop and bring to market cutting edge technology in the telecommunications sphere? Then Ericsson's Technology & Products Legal Affairs team (TPLA) has the opportunity for you.
We are seeking a skilled and experienced attorney for the role of Group Legal Counsel. Strong candidates for this role will have deep technical and legal acumen and experience in the field of emerging technologies, preferably in the telecommunications, networks and cloud services sectors.
TPLA Group Legal Counsel will partner closely with various stakeholders across Ericsson's global organization, and have the opportunity to work with, tap, and contribute to Ericsson's deep and diverse network of subject matter experts and Group-wide functions - providing strategic legal guidance at the intersection of law and technology on a wide range of matters including cyber and network security, data handling, strategic alliances, artificial intelligence, trade, competition, commercialization and much more.
What you will do
• Provide strategic legal counsel to Ericsson business and engineering stakeholders in execution of Ericsson's mission;
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams advising on technology development and commercialization;
• Track and advise on law and regulation impacting the telecommunications and technology industry;
• Draft, review and negotiate agreements, templates, and standardized guidelines and terms;
• Provide legal training and advice to employees at all levels, including senior business executives;
• Develop internal group strategy, policies and programs; and
• Manage external legal resources.
What you will bring
• Master of Law degree (or law qualification of equivalent standing, e.g. LLM, JD).
• At least five (5) years working experience as a technology lawyer, preferably with a mix of law firm and in-house experience.
• In-depth knowledge and experience in security, data and emerging technology is preferred, and a passion for staying ahead of technology trends is a must.
• Extensive experience in IT/technology related law and preferably international experience.
• Proven business and technology acumen.
• Interest in and understanding of business strategy, along with proven financial understanding and awareness.
• A team player approach to work - initiating and driving positive change.
• High proficiency in English
