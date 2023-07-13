Group Data Protection Officer
2023-07-13
We are looking for a Group Data Protection Officer for group.one. You will report to Tim Montag, General Counsel seated in Dortmund, Germany. This is a newly established position, so we are looking for someone who can build many of the job task processes from scratch. Your employer will be one.com, but your work function will cover a group perspective for our international entities.
Your tasks
Advising the top management on data protection issues for the international group
Leading advice to the specialist departments
further development of our group wide data protection organization
Reviewing and negotiating contracts for commissioned processing and third countries
Ensuring compliance with EU and global data protection laws within our group
Active design of corporate processes and recommendation management for the organization with regard to data protection
Functional and disciplinary leadership of a team
Project support (e.g., introduction of new software tools) with a focus on data protection aspects
Close cooperation with different departments within the group (e.g. Quality Management, Information Security)
Responsible for data protection in due diligence processes and support of subsequent post-merger integrations with your team
Ensuring data protection relevant topics for audits and accompanying these
Profile
Completed university studies - law, economics, business administration, or similar
Several years of experience in international organizations in the field of data protection
First several years of management experience required
Extensive specialist knowledge in the field of data protection
Ability to map (legal) requirements in corporate processes
Excellent command of written and spoken English
Confident handling of common MS Office programs
Independent working style, communication and problem-solving skills
process-oriented way of thinking and a self-confident appearance round off the profile
As a full-time employee at one.com Malmö, you are offered
Parental leave compensation
A modern office environment
Great office lunch arrangement
A hybrid working model with 2-3 days at home a week
5 extra vacation days on top of your 5 weeks of vacation
Health insurance, Friskvårdsbidrag, and an annual health check
One of the best locations in Malmö - right next to the Central Station
A free website with domain and hosting, where you can choose your own domain name
Location
Our Head of Legal is seated in Malmö, Sweden, but for flexibility purposes, we offer
Copenhagen, Denmark
Malmö, Sweden
Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis. For further questions regarding the position, you can send an email to P&C Specialist Sigurd Rønne Christiansen at sigu@one.com
For further questions regarding the position, you can send an email to P&C Specialist Sigurd Rønne Christiansen at sigu@one.com. For your personal data protection, please refrain from sending your CV and application as an email.
Become a part of group.one
Since its establishment in 2002, one.com has been in constant development and is today part of group.one, which is one of the leading group companies in Europe in the administration and sale of domains, web hotels, and email. We have an international environment with a high level of flexibility and growing ambitions. We are proud to present our key numbers of business:
More than 2,000,000 great customers in 149 countries
With more than 3,000,000 registered domains to their name
1200 incredible people have chosen us as their employer
And the diversity stretches to more than 45 different nationalities
Remote, hybrid, or in-office, they carry us from more than 12 countries
And lastly, we are connecting 12 major brands well-established in the European market to lead us towards becoming number one - your European Champion
Diversity and Inclusion
At group.one we are intentional about diversity, equality and creating an inclusive climate. We work not only across continents and countries, but also across gender expressions, generations, cultures, sexual orientations, religions, and perspectives.
Therefore, group.one is an equal opportunity workplace committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, colour, ancestry, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability or gender identity/expression. Så ansöker du
One.com Group AB
Carlsgatan 3 2TR

211 20 MALMÖ
One com Group AB
