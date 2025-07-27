Group Chief Accountant
At Assessio, we have a bold ambition: to become the leading HR Tech provider in Europe, eliminating talent waste by helping people thrive in roles where they can perform at their best.
Through our transformation into a scalable, AI-powered people data platform, we deliver solutions that span recruitment and development. By combining over 70 years of scientific heritage with a modern, intuitive product experience, Assessio serves global enterprises and public organizations with high HR tech maturity. Our mission? To lead the transformation toward a future with Zero Talent Waste by empowering individuals to unleash their full potential in roles aligned with their strengths.
With offices in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Germany, Estonia, France, Romaina and the Netherlands- and more on the way- we're building a strong international presence. Join us in shaping the future of talent management in Europe. We are 200+ dedicated co-workers who share our vision ofZero Talent Waste.
About the Role
We are now looking for an experienced Group Chief Accountant to join our growing Finance team at HQ in Stockholm. This is a high-impact role with end-to-end responsibility for group consolidation, and statutory reporting across our international SaaS group. As we continue our rapid expansion- including the integration of our newly acquired French SaaS business. This role will take ownership of our accounting and financial reporting across the group. This is a key role in ensuring financial integrity, accurate reporting, and effective financial operations across multiple entities in a growing international business.
Main Responsibilities
Full responsibility for accounting of multiple Group holding companies
Monthly consolidation of Group companies in accordance with applicable accounting standards (K3 or IFRS, as relevant)
Lead and develop the Swedish accounting team, ensuring timely and accurate delivery of monthly closes and reporting
Oversee the Nordic treasury function, including cash flow management, internal funding, and liquidity planning
Serve as primary contact for auditors and banks, coordinating audit processes and maintaining banking relationships
Ensure compliance with local and group accounting policies, tax regulations, and statutory reporting requirements
Drive process improvements and support automation and efficiency across accounting functions
Support preparation of annual reports and Board materials
Work closely with Group CFO and other finance leaders on group-wide initiatives and projects
Who are you?
At Assessio, we believe in potential. While experience matters, your drive, curiosity, and collaborative mindset are what truly set you apart.
You are a structured, energetic, and pragmatic team player- someone who thrives in a dynamic international setting. You're hands-on when needed, but also capable of leading and inspiring remote teams. You enjoy simplifying complexity, taking ownership of strategic processes, and are comfortable managing cross-border collaboration.
We believe you'll thrive in this role if you:
Hold a university degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.
Have 5-8 years of experience in international finance roles, preferably in SaaS or audit (Big 4 experience a plus).
Possess strong technical accounting knowledge (IFRS/local GAAPs).
Have hands-on experience with ERP systems - Visma experience is highly valued.
Are confident leading consolidation, audits, and reporting in an international environment.
Excel at stakeholder communication - from CFOs to local finance staff to auditors.
Communicate fluently in English, both spoken and written.
Nice to have:
A background in scaling financial operations during periods of high growth.
Familiarity with Swedish financial and regulatory context is a plus.
A fair and data-driven recruitment process
We practice what we preach. That's why you will be asked to complete three short assessments (personality, cognitive ability, and motivation) - a process that takes around 50 minutes and ensures a fair, unbiased selection based on potential rather than background alone.
You can read more about our hiring approach on our Career Site.
We look forward to getting in touch!
Questions?
Please contact CFO Bryan Bailey at Bryan.Bailey@assessio.se Ersättning
