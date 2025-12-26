Greasy Spoon is looking for a Passionate Restaurant Assistant Manager
2025-12-26
Job description
About us
Greasy Spoon is a popular brunch restaurant in Stockholm, we have three locations and operate 7 days a week. We are looking for a highly skilled and experienced Assistant Restaurant Manager to lead a team of high-energy, unique and passionate individuals.
Who are you?
You have experience in a management and leadership role in the restaurant and service industry
You are passionate about customer-facing roles and you are a real people person
You are motivated by financials and targets and have experience working with business administration
You are an inspiring and hands-on leader
You are looking for a long term role that you can sink your teeth into
Brownie points if you have worked in brunch
Benefits include:
Wellness allowance
Free Staff Food on shift!
40% discount on food on your day off
Friends & Family discount
Free coffee anytime you pop in
Lots team fun activities
Tip!
Opportunity to impact & have your say on a growing business
Company driven by our values and culture
Greasy Spoon is an English-speaking environment so a high-level of English is required for the role. We are passionately committed to equality and diversity in the workplace and have a wonderful team of multicultural and unique individuals.
Like in any restaurant, this role includes weekend work and we are governed by peak and seasonal trade.
Immediate start
At Greasy Spoon we take our hires very seriously. Read through our job description carefully and if you tick all the boxes, please send us a CV and cover letter telling us why you would like to work for Greasy Spoon!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-25
E-post: cv@greasyspoon.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hinton & Thompson's AB
(org.nr 556939-1708) Jobbnummer
9663886